ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How Boise impacts S.F's homeless policies

By Adam Shanks, Craig Lee, The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REIDq_0k0vnLeB00
A homeless encampment stretches along Quesada Avenue near Crisp Road in The City’s Bayview district in September. Craig Lee, The Examiner

When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away.

Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness.

In Martin v. Boise, the court ruled that Boise could not punish people for the conditions of their homelessness — such as sleeping on public property — if the city does not offer them an alternative place to stay.

“As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter,” the court ruled.

Specifically, the court ruled that such action amounted to a violation of protections against cruel and unusual punishment granted by the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In her decision in San Francisco last month, Ryu cited the Boise ruling. Although The City contended that it offers people a shelter bed before sweeping their encampment, Ryu pointed to evidence that showed otherwise.

The City attempted to argue that recent court rulings in the wake of Boise don’t require The City to have a bed open for every San Franciscan who is homeless — only that they offer a homeless person a bed before enforcing laws against camping.

But Ryu found that distinction is irrelevant, because The City couldn’t prove that it actually offers people a shelter bed with regularity.

“It is beyond dispute that homeless San Franciscans have no voluntary ‘option of sleeping indoors,’ and as a practical matter ‘cannot obtain shelter.’ As previously noted, “Defendants (representing The City) conceded at the hearing that “(v)oluntary access to shelter has been functionally inaccessible to unhoused people in San Francisco since the onset of the pandemic in April 2020.”

San Francisco is hardly the first, or only, city to struggle with homelessness. The entire West Coast has particularly struggled to respond to rising homelessness in recent years, and this relatively new court case has dramatically constrained cities’ ability to aggressively push the homeless out of public areas.

Its implications are broad and impacts are widespread, and it has spawned myriad interpretations. Cases like the one currently under way in San Francisco could help clarify Martin v. Boise’s boundaries.

Comments / 4

brisguy foo
5d ago

And there it is. Judge creates new law requiring cities to provide housing for every indigent that chooses to enter the city. If that’s not legislating from the bench, I don’t know what is.

Reply
3
4th Generation S.F.
5d ago

If you offer a bed and they refuse - whether you have one or not - that should be end of the citys responsibility

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svvoice.com

The Curious Case of the Homeless Man on the Sidewalk

Dusk was falling on a cold December Saturday, made all the darker by clouds and light rain. At a strip mall in Santa Clara, shoppers hurried along the sidewalk to the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy. A homeless man had found shelter on the sidewalk under the store overhang. Shoppers...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very

To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
OAKLAND, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is the Titanic. It believes it cannot sink

Mayor London Breed shared this week that San Francisco is anticipating a budget gap deficit of $728 million over the next two fiscal years as The City’s commercial real estate market continues to suffer from remote work and the depletion of federal aid. In addition, San Francisco is also expecting business taxes to decline by $179.3 million over the next two fiscal years. Salt in the wound is the decline of property taxes, which is expected to drop by $261 million. In response to these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Redwood City Weather Updates Jan. 5

6:03 p.m.: The city of Redwood City on Thursday issued a local emergency proclamation and will ask the city council to ratify it at the next meeting on Monday, according to City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz. The city has been coordinating with the city of San Carlos and San Mateo...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Weekend Roundup: Central Subway/T-Third Link to Open, S.F. Fire Dept. Endangers Cyclists

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start the first weekend of 2023. SFMTA started operating the Central Subway from Chinatown to 4th and Brannan in November, on weekends only. Saturday, at long last, the line will start full operations, from Chinatown all the way to Sunnydale. This will connect Visitacion Valley and Bayview neighborhoods directly with Chinatown. From a release from D-10 Supervisor Shamann Walton’s office:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to watch for as storms brew above the Bay Area

Last week’s bomb cyclone has finally receded, leaving rain-soaked roads and gurgling storm drains in its wake. But more wet weather is on the way, with multiple rounds of rain set to lash the Bay Area in the coming days, and the heaviest rainfall projected Saturday. Threats from flash flooding, mud and rockslides, and damaging wind are expected over the weekend through Tuesday, with a flood watch starting Saturday morning for the North Bay. ...
PORTOLA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy