How Boise impacts S.F's homeless policies

A homeless encampment stretches along Quesada Avenue near Crisp Road in The City’s Bayview district in September. Craig Lee, The Examiner

When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away.

Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness.

In Martin v. Boise, the court ruled that Boise could not punish people for the conditions of their homelessness — such as sleeping on public property — if the city does not offer them an alternative place to stay.

“As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter,” the court ruled.

Specifically, the court ruled that such action amounted to a violation of protections against cruel and unusual punishment granted by the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In her decision in San Francisco last month, Ryu cited the Boise ruling. Although The City contended that it offers people a shelter bed before sweeping their encampment, Ryu pointed to evidence that showed otherwise.

The City attempted to argue that recent court rulings in the wake of Boise don’t require The City to have a bed open for every San Franciscan who is homeless — only that they offer a homeless person a bed before enforcing laws against camping.

But Ryu found that distinction is irrelevant, because The City couldn’t prove that it actually offers people a shelter bed with regularity.

“It is beyond dispute that homeless San Franciscans have no voluntary ‘option of sleeping indoors,’ and as a practical matter ‘cannot obtain shelter.’ As previously noted, “Defendants (representing The City) conceded at the hearing that “(v)oluntary access to shelter has been functionally inaccessible to unhoused people in San Francisco since the onset of the pandemic in April 2020.”

San Francisco is hardly the first, or only, city to struggle with homelessness. The entire West Coast has particularly struggled to respond to rising homelessness in recent years, and this relatively new court case has dramatically constrained cities’ ability to aggressively push the homeless out of public areas.

Its implications are broad and impacts are widespread, and it has spawned myriad interpretations. Cases like the one currently under way in San Francisco could help clarify Martin v. Boise’s boundaries.