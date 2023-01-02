Read full article on original website
Stop Feeling Anxious Today! 10 Tips For Success!
Reflecting on one’s accomplishments is seen as soothing by many. More could be completed in the same amount of time if the workload was organized and weekly targets were set. Fortunately, you can choose from a number of restful accommodations. Consistency has been demonstrated to significantly increase the odds of success.
OPINION: Changing habits is hard until you find the right strategy
The key to making positive, long-lasting change takes time is to spend time understanding your goals or resolutions.
How to Help Children Build a Growth Mindset
(Family Features) A new year is a perfect time to consider the habits you want to keep and the ones you’d like to develop. One resolution to consider is helping your children develop a growth mindset this year. “We know one of the greatest boosts to parents’ confidence over...
Psychologist reveals 5 evidence-based tips for helping New Year's resolutions stick
Each New Year’s Eve, millions of us have the annual urge to change our ways, make a fresh start, form new habits or otherwise transform into a better version of ourselves. The problem is many of us kick off the new year with all the good intentions, only to be derailed from our goals after a few weeks—or even a few days. It's disheartening to make New Year's resolutions each year and fail at keeping them, but creating new habits is a notoriously difficult thing for humans to do. Is there a foolproof way to stick with a New Year's resolution? Probably not. But there are some science-backed ways to make it more likely that you'll stick with whatever you want to achieve.
Tips to Engage Your Team and Avoid Burnout
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized burnout as a medical syndrome since 2019. Burnout manifests differently in workers, but it's likely that most adults have felt its effects at some point in their professional careers.
How to Rock It the Mature Way in the New Year: Downsizing Your Habits as Your New Resolution!
You’ve heard it: New Year’s resolutions don’t last! This doesn’t mean that you can’t take stock of what you want in life. The still dark, shorter days of January in the Northern hemisphere are the perfect time for taking stock. The Reality of Retirement. If...
Using Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Mindset
How can positive affirmations improve your mindset?. I’ve talked before about limiting beliefs and the effects of negativity. One of the methods discussed when trying to change your mindset is being more positive. Positive thinking has an effect on most areas of our lives. But the problem is, people don’t know how to do it. Where do they start? When it comes to having a more positive mindset, it comes down to those little daily habits that help you shift how you think about various things in your life. One daily habit that can help with this is using affirmations.
5 Ways to Beat Procrastination
Procrastination is something most people have experienced. For some, it's a habit that negatively affects their life. Here are 5 ways to beat procrastination. Ah, procrastination, my old friend. People think that because I am a teacher and EF coach I would never procrastinate. In fact, I consider myself a master procrastinator. Procrastination is something that plagues many of us, not just those who struggle with executive functions. However, the likelihood of you being a procrastinator goes up exponentially if you also struggle with executive functioning.
Choosing Greatness Over Mediocrity With Bedros Keuillian
The majority of men experience an internal struggle of choosing greatness or settling with a life of mediocrity. They are constantly at war with themselves and choosing the path to take to feel like they have a fulfilled life. Bedros Keuilian is helping thousands of men and their sons unlock their full potential and live to tell the tale of greatness from one generation to the next. Today, all of Bedros’ seven businesses revolve around fitness, fat loss, and helping people build confidence to live life to the fullest. Among his ventures is Fit Body Boot Camp, a fitness and...
Appreciation is One of Four Principles to a Healthy Relationship
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License M9254UA8SX. Expressing appreciation is the ultimate way to show love and prevent resentment and frustration. Appreciation can go a long way and is a necessary component for success in a relationship. Showing gratitude and being appreciative of our significant other may be the highest expression of love; without it, frustration and resentment build. Appreciation is an action based on a feeling of gratitude.
The New Approach to Work Requires a New Approach to Trust
How to maintain high levels of trust in a remote, hybrid, or asynchronous workplace
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
What's your competitive edge? Leaders should continually ask what goals they want to achieve.
Family chores inspire confidence and self-esteem
Family ways inspire life lessons. The benefits of having regular household chores do not surface immediately; when they do, though, they ring loud and clear. A professor of psychology at the University of Toronto recently headed up a study of children’s involvement in four kinds of household work: family care (chores that benefit family members, such as setting the table or looking after pets), self-care (chores that benefit the self, such as making one’s own bed), routine work self-regulated by the child, and work performed in response to requests from others.
What are the Stages of a Mindset Shift?
I’ve already talked about the differences between a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. In that post, I discuss ways to make that change, but I don’t really talk about the stages of a mindset shift. It’s not like you make the decision to make a mindset shift and BOOM! It’s done. When you want to change the way you think about something, it takes time for your mind to accept the differences and then implement them. It takes longer to make something a long-term habit. It’s one thing to start a new routine, but it’s entirely different to keep it up indefinitely.
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
Opinion: Expert Advises on 5 Ways to Succeed After Setting New Year Resolutions
What’s the best way to ensure your goals will come to fruition?. It's a new year, and for many people, this transition is a chance at a new start in a variety of ways. Whether it's making financial goals, vowing to change toxic habits, or reevaluating relationships in one's life, a list of New Year's resolutions can include just about anything and everything. But often, making the list is a lot easier than seeing it all the way through.
