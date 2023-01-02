Read full article on original website
Actor Gary Lucy has been in a violent car accident
Gary Lucy was involved in a violent car accident on Monday, December 26th, as he revealed via the social network Instagram. The 41-year-old Hollyoaks star posted on Instagram the pictures showing how the car he was traveling in was completely destroyed. Despite the scare, Gary Lucy was lucky and only...
The Crown and EastEnders actor Stephen Greif dies aged 78
Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78, his representatives said.The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the statement read.“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”With great sadness...
Doc Martin fans horrified as Martin Clunes left fighting for his life in horror car crash in final ever episode
DOC Martin fans were left horrified after Martin Clunes' titular character was left fighting for his life in a horror car crash in the final ever episode. The ITV series came to an end a few weeks ago, but fans were treated to one last hoorah with the Christmas Special.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s family shares health update following accident
The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill shares injury update after rushing to hospital
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill is recovering at home after fracturing his foot. The reality TV personality shared an update on his Instagram Stories, uploading a photo of his injured leg – complete with protective boot – resting on a coffee table, with a pair of crutches by his side.
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams caught out after Beau discovery
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams was caught out in tonight's (January 3) first look Hollyoaks after Beau made a shocking discovery on his phone. Last month, Mason posted photos of a drunk Leah online to his Men's First forum, later claiming he had slept with her as part of his ongoing radical misogyny storyline.
Who is Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife? All you need to know
Who is Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife and who plays her? Here’s everything you need to know about Poplar’s newest resident.
How To Watch Happy Valley Season 3 And Stream The Final Episodes Of The Sarah Lancashire TV Show
How to watch Happy Valley season 3 Watch Happy Valley season 3: synopsis Happy Valley returns for its third season, seven years on from where we left the West Yorkshire town of Calder Valley back in 2016. We're here to explain exactly how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online upon its return to the BBC.Right back in the thick of it with no-nonsense Sargent Catherine Cawood (portrayed by Sarah...
Coronation Street airs shock explosion in Max and Griff storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired some explosive scenes tonight (January 4), as Griff and his gang of racist thugs took their hate campaign to a new level. The cobbles residents were on alert after learning that Spider was working undercover for the police and had been hospitalised...
The Crown star Claire Foy reveals knowledge Doctor Who’s Matt Smith shared on dealing with fame
The Crown star Claire Foy has opened up about the knowledge that co-star Matt Smith gave her on dealing with fame. The actress famously became a household name after starring in the first two seasons of the Netflix Royal drama as Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking in a new interview about...
Pregnant Jennie McAlpine hints her baby could have a Coronation Street-inspired name
The Coronation Street family are expanding with star Jennie McAlpine's baby number three. The Fiz Stape actress is currently six months pregnant and has revealed her child may have a Corrie-inspired name. It wouldn't be a first for McAlpine after she and husband Chris Farr named their first daughter Hilda,...
James Corden admits saying yes to “too many” roles ahead of Late Late Show exit
James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, has admitted he agreed to too many projects over the last few years. The television personality, who is leaving his role as talk-show host later this year, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that he rarely turns down an opportunity for new work.
The Boys spinoff Gen V shares frustrating update
The Boys spinoff series Gen V has shared a frustrating update about the new show's release date. In a move that appears to be trolling fans, the new series took to Twitter to announce that it will have a release date anytime between now and the end of the year.
Coronation Street confirms shocking story for Stephen Reid and Carla Connor
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased a showdown in the rivalry between villain Stephen Reid and Carla Connor. A 2023 storyline will see Leo's killer Stephen (Todd Boyce) and Underworld owner Carla (Alison King) in a head-to-head conflict as they work together. Stephen is trying to get back in the textile business following his financial troubles, while Carla is determined to show him who's truly in charge, leading to a potentially bloody outcome.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce to share major news with her family
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce is set to share some major news with her family in upcoming scenes. Regular viewers will be aware that Lola was tragically diagnosed with a brain tumour back in October and has since been informed that her illness is terminal. After a few trying...
Top Gear star Ken Block dies aged 55 after snowmobile accident
Former Top Gear star Ken Block has died aged 55 following a snowmobile accident. The professional rally driver, who appeared on the BBC motoring show in 2009 and 2010, was riding a snowmobile in Utah when it upended and subsequently landed on him. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Emmerdale airs shock Jacob Gallagher cliffhanger in Leyla drugs plot
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode (January 4). Emmerdale has aired a shock stabbing cliffhanger for Jacob Gallagher. The ITV1 soap's latest episode ended with Jacob's life hanging in the balance as he made a risky decision to protect his mum Leyla. Leyla has spent the past few weeks trying...
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan shares sweet way she told Charlotte Crosby about pregnancy
Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has revealed the sweet way she told friend and fellow show star Charlotte Crosby about her pregnancy. The reality star shared over the weekend that she is expecting her first child with husband Jacob Blyth. Speaking to OK! about going to tell Charlotte (who herself...
Inside Man boss shares promising season 2 update
Inside Man creator Steven Moffat has shared a promising season two update. The miniseries, which aired on BBC One in October and streamed worldwide on Netflix, starred David Tennant as vicar Harry Watling and Stanley Tucci as death row detective Jefferson Grieff. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Moffat,...
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
