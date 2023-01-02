Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78, his representatives said.The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the statement read.“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”With great sadness...

9 DAYS AGO