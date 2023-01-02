Dennis Allen, Cameron Jordan share their take on Saints' big win vs. Eagles

Penn State fans are smelling the roses after watching the Nittany Lions break in 2023 with a victory in the Rose Bowl. For the second time in school history, Penn State won the Rose Bowl, and they did so in impressive fashion against the Pac-12 champions from Utah. It was a win that was highlighted by Sean Clifford getting an emotional sendoff as he came off the field for the final time in a Penn State uniform and perhaps set the tone looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl. History was made!https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610077460783300608MORE history was made!https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610077928708280321Shower the coach in roses!https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610090515260923904Sean Clifford's curtain callhttps://twitter.com/gobdelencuentro/status/1610096593801207808You have earned this moment, Sean Cliffordhttps://twitter.com/davidubben/status/1610084359305936898This is the Sean Clifford legacyhttps://twitter.com/joe_harre/status/1610096070306205696Emotions were flowing for Sean Cliffordhttps://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1610084811934400512Raise the trophy, raise the trophy.https://twitter.com/rosebowlgame/status/1610096364708573184One final walk to the locker roomhttps://twitter.com/nittanyrich/status/1610094418144694275James Franklin now has three NY6 bowl championships under his belthttps://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1610094004254695426Penn State establishing itself on the national scene?https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1610087048278605825How it started vs. how it's going for Sean Cliffordhttps://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/161009643263114854811

