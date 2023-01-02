Read full article on original website
Related
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: A Saga of the American Crayon
I’d bet that most designers take crayons for granted, snubbing them as a child’s drawing toy. Not John Kropf, author of Color Capital of the World: Growing Up With the Legacy of a Crayon Company, and an attorney with over 23 years in the federal government and 10 in the private sector.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
Tree Hugger
Australian Apartment Shows How Single Stairs Make Small Buildings Better
New housing is needed all over North America, but most multifamily real estate development is done by big companies with the resources to assemble land and fight their way through the approval process. They need bigger sites because building codes often require two stairways and a corridor between them, whether there are two units per floor or 20, making small buildings inefficient and expensive.
Washingtonian.com
Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?
Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life
If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
domino
So Long, Granite and Dark Wood Kitchen; Hello, Cozy Breakfast Nook and Hidden Pantry
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. New York designer Kate Gray is aware that dark wood kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and she’s here for it. “I’ve worked on a lot of brownstones, and one that we’re doing in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has older wood paneling that we’re keeping,” shares the Hamilton Gray Studio founder. But there is a special breed of circa-1990 cupboards that she can’t get behind, especially when it’s in a 1924 grand Tudor-style house. After four years of dealing with their space as is, a couple living in South Orange, New Jersey, called on Gray to reimagine their dark and dated kitchen, while also carving out a few bonus zones.
This furniture designer's pink loft apartment will make color minimalists rethink their spaces
Furniture designer Sophie Collé's apartment is a whimsical pink dream. Here's where her inspiration comes from and where she found her decor
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
Comments / 0