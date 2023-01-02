Read full article on original website
News 12
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn
News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
Employee shot in back during attempted armed robbery inside Manhattan smoke shop
A store employee was shot during an attempted robbery inside a smoke shop in Manhattan Wednesday night.
Brooklyn jewelry store owner beaten during robbery
NEW YORK -- A 79-year-old man is clinging to his life after police say two men walked into his Brooklyn jewelry store and nearly beat him to death during a robbery. Manny Cohen has owned Roxy Jewelry Store on Flatbush Avenue for 25 years."Staple of the community. He loves the people there, the people love him," said son Shawn Cohen.Now, the father and grandfather is in the ICU, drifting in and out of consciousness, after police say Friday evening, two men robbed him of more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.Shawn says they beat him within an inch of his life."They thought...
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
NYC Fugitive Nabbed By Ho-Ho-Kus Police With Carload Of Stolen Merch: Authorities
A New York City fugitive was wearing a pair of stolen pants with the tags still attached when two Ho-Ho-Kus police officers found her with a carload of pilfered merchandise on a quiet street off Route 17, authorities said. Dominique A. Smith, 33, of the Bronx was parked on Arbor...
Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of 39-year-old Darren Monroe. Monroe was wanted for a September shooting outside an apartment building in the Bronx. According to police, on Monday, September 19, at approximately 5:45 am, Monroe chased and shot a 31-year-old man in front of 365 East 204th Street. He chased his victim on foot and discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the 31-year-old male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition. He fled the scene in The post Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Surveillance photo captures man who police say stole over $500 in groceries
Police believe the suspect may have also stole from a Stop & Shop in White Plains, and Wegmans in Harrison.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured
A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources. The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources...
fox5ny.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
Staten Island man, 49, charged with forgery in alleged check-cashing scheme
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 49-year-old man from Dongan Hills walked away with thousands of dollars after cashing bogus checks on Staten Island. Christopher McKinzie of the 100 block of Seaview Avenue was arrested on Dec. 6 after he allegedly exchanged 19 checks that didn’t belong to him for currency between June and August of 2022 at check-cashing businesses on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp and Jewett Avenue in Meiers Corners, according to the criminal complaint.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Developer Accused of Fraud at Williamsburg Hotel Project
Lindenwood Associates’ Nat Wasserstein with 159 Broadway (Lindenwood Associates, Stonehill &l Taylor Architects, Getty) Isaac Hager recently lost his stakes in two high-profile properties to bankruptcy sales, but that could be the least of his concerns. The Brooklyn developer has been accused of fraudulently transferring $7.2 million from an...
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
Brooklyn USPS worker given 2.5 years in prison for stealing 10K blank money orders
A 31-year-old Brooklyn woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing thousands of blank money orders and unemployment benefits from the postal office where she worked, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Man Steals Range Rover With Dog Inside As Woman Pumps Gas On Long Island
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a 2020 white Range Rover as the owner stood on the passenger side pumping gas on Long Island.The incident took place in Mineola around 2:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at the BP gas station located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike.According to Nassau County P…
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
