Sand Available for Stevens Point Residents
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point residents are being reminded to clear their sidewalks as another round of winter weather hit the region. Snow and ice must be cleared following each snowstorm to keep sidewalks safe, which is the responsibility of each property owner. The city also provides sand to residents who need it to cover stubborn ice that can’t be removed.
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Marshfield Chamber of Commerce president leaves
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The President of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce is leaving. Scott Larson says he and the Chamber have “mutually decided to part ways”. Larson joined the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry 17 years ago. His departure was announced in an email...
New Marathon County Sheriff Outlines Priorities
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — New Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb says his first few months on the job will come with finding ways to solve the current hiring crunch for his department’s support staff. “We’ve struggled to find qualified candidates to work in our jail and 911 center,”...
Marathon County Welcomes New Sheriff
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Chad Billeb was officially sworn in Tuesday as the new Sheriff in Marathon County. “I am committed to this community, I care about this community, I love this community,” said Billeb before taking the oath of office. “That will not change. I am here because I want to see things better for me, my family, and for everyone else in the community.”
Doemel defends Winnebago County handling of ARPA funding
OSHKOSH, Wis–Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel defends the way his department is handling American Rescue Plan Act funds. Last month, the Winnebago County Board approved a resolution claiming all $33-million as “lost revenue” during the pandemic. Doemel says that was allowed under the law. Doemel wants to...
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Messy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Condor Coffee Closes Weston Store
WESTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Condor Coffee has closed its Weston coffee shop, effective immediately. WAOW TV reports management decided to close the location at the end of their current lease. The decision came with “a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff.”. Condor will continue...
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting
Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
Aspirus welcomes first baby of the new year
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The first baby at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Birthing Center was delivered on January 1. Cailum Abel Berger arrived at 7:08am weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents, and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
Area Troops Prepare For Deployment
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The...
New Year’s Eve altercation in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, WI (WSAU) – Two people are under arrest in Waupaca County after a New Year’s Eve shooting incident. Dispatchers received a call reporting shots fired at a home on the 300-block of High Street in the Town of Embarrass around 8pm Saturday night. When sheriff’s deputies arrived...
Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite
This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
