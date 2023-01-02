Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
Ice Storm Warning cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of listening area
Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory.
mystar106.com
⚠🧊❄Ice Storm Warning through Noon, Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Wednesday⚠🧊❄
…Icing Continues Across Portions of Northern Iowa…. Freezing rain continues over portions of northwest into north central Iowa this morning with precipitation expected to become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas into this afternoon. However, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate...
mystar106.com
Ice Storm Warning now ending at noon for most of listening area, Winter Weather Advisory noon today-noon Wednesday
Freezing rain continues over portions of northwest into north central Iowa this morning with precipitation expected to become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas into this afternoon. However, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected tonight through Wednesday. Significant icing accumulations are possible resulting in isolated power outages and difficult to treacherous travel conditions, especially on untreated roads.
KCCI.com
Freezing Rain and Accumulating Ice Possible Through Central Iowa Monday Into Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 Monday AM Forecast. The next 48 hours could be rather difficult for some of us weatherwise. A system will be moving in from the southwest that will bring chances for rain snow and ice accumulation along with it. Because of this an ice storm warning has been issued and will go into effect later tonight and continue into Tuesday for northwestern portions in northern portions of the state. Ice amounts could reach over 2/10 of an inch and with the wind that we could see especially early Wednesday that could lead to some tree limbs downed and some power outages. The metro will likely mainly see rain with some light snow on the backside of the system. We may even see some thunderstorms. I'm not expecting ice accumulation in the metro. temperatures may be quick to warm above freezing to the north and that may be a limiting factor as to how much ice accrued and how long the ice lingers. On the backside of the system it looks colder with accumulations of snow possible in far Northwestern portions of the state and far northern portions of the state along the Minnesota border. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s with temperatures backing down in the low 30s by Thursday. The rest of the forecast is looking quieter with highs in the middle 30s on Friday through Sunday.
mystar106.com
⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄
…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
KCCI.com
Icing a problem in northwest Iowa tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a mainly overcast day with dry conditions across the area… but that will change tonight. Rain will increase in coverage tonight for Central and Southern Iowa, and freezing rain will plague Northwest Iowa tonight. Highest ice accumulations will likely accumulate near Emmetsburg to Pocahontas. As temperatures warm, everyone will likely switch over to rain at some point and tomorrow will feature scattered showers, maybe a rain/snow mix. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, we all switch over to snow. Highest totals will set up in NW Iowa again, but we could pick up a dusting to an inch or so here in the Metro. It starts to get Breezy on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph across the state through Wednesday. Quiet, but colder weather returns by Thursday. Ice Storm Warning begins at 6p tonight, and goes until tomorrow evening. The commute in NW Iowa will likely go downhill later tonight and will be icy tomorrow morning.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle hit on I-29 in western Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reminding people to slow down on Iowa roadways as wintry weather continues to cause slick conditions across portions of the state. It comes after an Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was inside on Tuesday.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa’s 1st Astronaut, Creston Native, Dies at 90
(Radio Iowa) The first Iowan to reach orbit has died, as Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley reports:. Astronaut Walter Cunningham was born in Creston and said in a recent interview that he grew up poor, dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft, though he went on to do both. Cunningham enlisted in the U-S Navy in 1951 and later became a Marine Corps pilot, serving in Korea. After getting a doctorate in physics, Cunningham became an astronaut and in 1968, was the lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 crew. They spent 11 days in space and paved the way for the moon landing the following year. Cunningham died Tuesday in Houston at age 90.
kmaland.com
IGHSAU announces regional wrestling assignments
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments. The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville. Find the...
mystar106.com
Some Christmas tree growers hit hard by drought
MARCUS — Some Iowa Christmas tree growers are concerned damage done by the drought could limit their supply in the next few years. Country Pines Farm owner Justin Pritts says last year’s lack of snow led to a loss of 100 fully grown Christmas trees at his operation in Marcus — and he also lost around one third of the saplings this year to drought. “My big concern is going to be six or seven years down the road, if these little ones don’t start taking off or we lose more over the wintertime, I mean, we’re going to be in trouble down the road,” Pitts says.
KCRG.com
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Comments / 0