KAAL-TV
Iowa’s new Attorney General takes action on day one, backs several Gov. Reynolds’ lawsuits
(ABC 6 New) – Iowa’s new Republican Attorney General, Brenna Bird, didn’t waste any time on her first day in office on Tuesday, two days before she gets sworn-in. Bird is backing several lawsuits filed by Governor Kim Reynolds including challenging the Biden Administration’s federal student loan debt program, vaccine mandates, and the ban on using the American Rescue Plan for tax cuts.
kciiradio.com
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023
With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
KCCI.com
Iowa attorney general joins lawsuits over student loan forgiveness and abortion
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's new attorney general will represent the state in several conservative-backed federal and state lawsuits. On Jan. 3, her first day in office, Brenna Bird added Iowa to a federal challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan. She also appeared to represent...
KCCI.com
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
KWQC
Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
mystar106.com
Five statewide officials have started their terms, governor’s new term to start next week
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another term on Friday, January 13th — but the other five statewide elected officials have started their terms. The new terms for Secretary of State Paul Pate and State Auditor Rob Sand started on Sunday, January 1. Newly elected State Treasurer Roby Smith took office Sunday as well.
iowatorch.com
Reynolds, legislative leaders decline participation in preview forum
(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association announced on Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley,...
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
2023 legislative proposals include restrictions on cellphones in cars, car seat requirement changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Iowa's 2023 legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Before lawmakers head back to the statehouse to get to work, bills are already...
KCRG.com
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
KIMT
Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding
DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
WQAD
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
National survey finds drugs in the systems of many Iowa drivers in accidents
A new study finds more than 45% of seriously injured drivers in Iowa had at least one drug in their system. Tim Brown is the director of Drugged Driving Research at the National Advanced Driving Simulator at the University of Iowa. Brown says the study will help better direct messaging to prevent people from driving impaired, but it shows all drivers should be aware of other motorists around them.
mystar106.com
Groups press 2023 Iowa legislature to pass tort reform
DES MOINES — The Iowa Business Council is asking the legislature to enact limits on what judges or juries can award when businesses are sued in civil court. Joe Murphy is executive director of the Iowa Business Council, which represents the state’s 20 largest employers. “For the first...
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
NBC Miami
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle hit on I-29 in western Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reminding people to slow down on Iowa roadways as wintry weather continues to cause slick conditions across portions of the state. It comes after an Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was inside on Tuesday.
