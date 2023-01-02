ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

New York Post

Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale

Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t.  While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Trevor Bauer reacts to Dodgers’ decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided on Friday to part ways with Trevor Bauer, who was suspended from early July of 2021 (last pitching in late June) through late December of 2022 while an investigation around sexual assault allegations took place. Shortly after the Dodgers announced their decision, Bauer issued a statement. In his statement, Bauer Read more... The post Trevor Bauer reacts to Dodgers’ decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

