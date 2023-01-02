Shots ring out early on New Year’s Day in Peoria

Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
25newsnow.com
2 men arrested on numerous offenses in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 men were arrested Tuesday after a search during an investigative stop turned up illegal drugs, paraphernalia and three loaded handguns. Peoria Police say Antoine J. Mack, 43, and Josepha A. Sharp, 37, were arrested after an investigative stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur at around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate New Year’s Morning shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old is expected to recover after being shot on New Year’s Day morning. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of North Prospect just before 1 AM Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a party...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home will be demolished, deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. Peoria firefighters were called the area of W. Marquette and W. Antoinette Streets around 6 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home. Residents of the...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested after shots fired incident in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the Peoria County Jail after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Peoria. Police were called to the 2500 block of West Seibold, near the intersection of Griswold, around 3:30 AM Sunday on a report of three ShotSpotter alerts with 19 rounds fired.
25newsnow.com
Fire leaves Peoria house a total loss, firefighters still putting out hotspots
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house is set to be demolished, deemed a total loss after a house fire earlier Wednesday. The Peoria Fire Department says they were called to the 1900 block of Marquette earlier Wednesday for heavy smoke and fire from a one-and-a-half-story home. Two occupants were...
1470 WMBD
Peoria fire sends one to the hospital Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was hospitalized after an accidental fire in Peoria on the first day of the new year. The Peoria Fire Department was called to the area of N. Woodbine Terrace and W. Wardcliffe Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a structure fire. Fire...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
1027superhits.com
Peoria Fire Department obtains drone to assist on calls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters will have a new tool to assist them on calls of any sort to begin the new year. The department recently spent $38,000 to obtain a drone. The drone will have capabilities such as night vision and heat sensors. Chief Shawn Sollberger said the...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 4th
Frizzle is a young, high energy dog ready to find a forever home. She needs some work on her training but she is food motivated and ready to learn. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
25newsnow.com
Text to 9-1-1 comes to Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - People in Tazewell County now have the option of sending a text message to 9-1-1. The Tazewell County Emergency Telephone System Board and county Consolidated Communications Center say texting 9-1-1 is available for all communities. If someone is unable to connect to the dispatch...
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
