New map shows Valley areas at risk for mudslides and flooding
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has launched an interactive map showing which areas are at risk of experiencing mudslides and flooding. The areas still damaged by the creek fire in 2020 continue to be a concern for authorities. Other areas include Huntington Lake Road and Stump Springs Road. Part of Auberry is also at extreme risk, while the rest of the Shaver Lake area remains at high risk. For the full map, click here .
