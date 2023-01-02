ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023

It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OTA has green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — After less than a month of paused turnpike plans, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again. The board unanimously approved every agenda item the OTA needed to get back on track. "I’m here to inform the OTA...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OK Turnpike Authority meets to discuss Access Oklahoma Project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met on Tuesday to discuss the Access Oklahoma Project. It's the first meeting for the Authority after a judge ruled the OTA violated the Open Meetings Act. The Authority voted on Tuesday to move forward with the contracts for Access Oklahoma. They...
OKLAHOMA STATE
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma

Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Children and Gun Safety

While the subject of owning a gun can be controversial, something everyone can agree on is ensuring the safety of our children. Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, Lisa Hamblin, gives us tips to keep your children safe when guns are in the home. For more information, visit extension.okstate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Gov. Kevin Stitt: 'I support sports betting in Oklahoma'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The push for legal sports betting in Oklahoma is getting some momentum from Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Let me be clear: I support sports betting in Oklahoma," the Republican said in a tweet. "Provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education."
OKLAHOMA STATE
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Lt. Governor selected for Rodel Fellowship

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was selected to participate in the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The Rodel Fellowship is a selective leadership development program for elected officials from around the country. Each year, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats are selected from state local leadership levels around the country to participate in a series of seminars over a two year period.
TULSA, OK

