pasadenanow.com
New Police Chief Harris Touts ‘Pasadena Way’
In an interview with Pasadena Now during the Rose Parade new Police Chief Eugene Harris said he was committed to the Pasadena Way. “Here we go, new year, new job, new attitude. I’m highly motivated to get it going,” Harris told Pasadena Now. Harris comes to Pasadena from...
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Issues Safety Tips for Residents Due to Severe Weather Systems
The City of Long Beach is issuing a storm advisory for residents regarding the weather currently impacting the local coast, with rain expected to build throughout the afternoon and a significant storm system expected to impact the area later this evening, Jan. 4, and into tomorrow, Jan. 5, bringing with it significant ocean swell, high tidal conditions, high winds and heavy precipitation. Long Beach residents, especially those along the peninsula and in low-lying areas prone to flooding, should prepare accordingly by following these safety tips for severe weather.
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theeastsiderla.com
An Echo Park homeless camp takes shape; How will Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez deal with it?
Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member. A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.
myburbank.com
Burbank Park & Rec. is Looking for Someone to Manage and Operate its Theatre Facility
The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invites qualified businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with appropriate experience to submit proposals to manage and operate the City of Burbank’s (City) Burbank Center Stage (“Facility”), located in the Burbank Town Center Mall, at 555 North Third Street, Burbank, California 91502.
pasadenanow.com
MALDEF Sues Pasadena Unified School District Over Closures
A Latino civil rights organization is challenging the closure of elementary schools that serve high concentrations of Latino students in the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), according to papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday. MALDEF (Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund) is suing the district on behalf...
NBC Los Angeles
Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena's Other Big January Bash, Will Soon Sizzle
A flower-covered float and a stacked-high, ultra-melty cheeseburger don't seem to have much in common, at least at a quick and quirky glance. One is not edible, due in large part to its large size and non-digestible components, while a luscious, bun-encased patty topped with cheddar or provolone?. Prepare to...
Person found dead in freight elevator in downtown L.A. building
A person was found dead in a freight elevator in a downtown Los Angeles building Wednesday. It happened at 820 S. Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Waldorf School Thanks 8th Graders and Families for Service Project Contribution with Union Station
Pasadena Waldorf School thanks its 8th Graders and all the families who contributed to their service project with Union Station Homeless Services!. Special thanks goes to Pasadena Waldorf School, who has been a partner of Union Station since 1998! Yesterday, the school’s 8th grade class dropped off 20 hygiene kits for our clients, which included items such as toothpaste, socks, shampoo, and more. After hearing a presentation by Union Station staff in September, the students banded together to raise funds by collecting empty cans and bottles to return for cash at a recycling center. They then used that money to purchase the supplies for the kits and assembled them as a class. Thank you, Pasadena Waldorf School 8th graders, for being a part of the solution to ending homelessness!”
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Celebrates its 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Student Ambassador Volunteers
Marshall Fundamental School celebrates its students who were selected and participated as Pasadena Tournament of Roses Student Ambassador Volunteers for the 2022-2023 Celebration: Estrella Barcenas, Stephanie Barcenas, Giselle Bermudez, Andrea Gonzalez, Annika Heisen, and Alique Tufenkjian. This Pasadena Tournament of Roses Ambassador Program program promotes volunteerism among Pasadena-area youth for...
Family to Sell Bruce's Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Torrance, CA
Conceived as a “Planned Modern Industrial City,” Torrance boasts a wide variety of fun destinations with plenty of free activities. This city is in southwestern Los Angeles County, with the Pacific Ocean to its west. Torrance was named after Jared Sidney Torrance, a real estate developer who promoted...
kcrw.com
Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade
Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
coloradoboulevard.net
New Homes for Unused Rose Parade Float Flowers
So, what happens to all the flowers that aren’t used on floats for the Rose Parade?. They used to be thrown away, until Keith and Sue Jesson starting picking up the soon-to-be discarded flowers. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the flowers are collected in large buckets and transported to a staging area where they are bundled into bouquets.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Awards for Top Floats in 2023 Rose Parade
Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Lifting Each Other Up!”. The float features...
Man found 'wedged' under Metro platform at Hollywood and Western
A man was injured when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The man was found "wedged" beneath the station platform, the LAFD reported."The man was not physically trapped by the train," the LAFD said. "He has been safely extricated and is being medically evaluated by LAFD responders. His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined."Some rail delays were reported in the area, but service was back to normal within about 30 minutes, Metro reported.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Prep Recognized Alongside LCF High Schools in this Year’s LCF Tournament of Roses Parade Float
Flintridge Preparatory School is thrilled that it has been recognized alongside other LCF high schools in this year’s La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses parade float, Secondhand Shenanigans. Each year, FPS school parking lot is transformed into a community hub. Volunteers come together, working day and night to...
ladowntownnews.com
Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row
At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
pasadenanow.com
California Minimum Wage Increase Takes Effect This Week But Pasadena Unaffected
Minimum wage for hourly employees in California increased to $15.50 this week. While the pay increase applies to the entire state, some cities — Pasadena included — have higher minimum hourly wages already in place. The hourly pay increase is part of California law that gradually raises the...
