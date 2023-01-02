Read full article on original website
A video of Jeremy Renner after a snowplow accident shows the actor and musician's horrifying "extensive" injuries. Renner's publicist confirmed to CNN and The Hollywood Reporter that he was in critical but stable condition after getting injured in a weather-related accident in Nevada on Sunday. A news outlet has since released an exclusive video of him being airlifted to a hospital shortly after the snowplow accident.
Jeremy Renner is on the mend after sustaining injuries in a snowplow accident over the weekend. The “Bourne Legacy” actor, 51, gave fans an update on his health, sharing a selfie of himself sitting in a hospital bed with the side of his face covered in bruises and scrapes. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” he captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Renner was met with words of encouragement from several stars in the comments section of his post. “Brother u r a superhero to all of...
see also Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident The "Hawkeye" star sustained injuries "after experiencing a weather-related accident... Jeremy Renner was airlifted out of a Nevada town Sunday morning after his snowplow ran over his leg in a freak accident. New footage, obtained by TMZ Monday, shows a helicopter taking off from a cleared road surrounded by tons of snow and heading to a nearby hospital with the Marvel star inside and clinging to life. One of Renner’s neighbors told the outlet that the plow accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs, causing him to lose a tremendous amount of blood. Another...
New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
A final autopsy report conducted on the late Anne Heche revealed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of her fiery crash on August 5, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The drug was detected in Heche's blood via the toxicology report, which also stated that fentanyl was found in her urine.RadarOnline.com should note that fentanyl was administered in the hospital as she was getting pain treatment for her injuries.This development comes after it was determined that Heche tragically died from "smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Her death was officially ruled an...
Actor Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow," his publicist told ABC7 on Sunday.
