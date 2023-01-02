Pasadena Waldorf School thanks its 8th Graders and all the families who contributed to their service project with Union Station Homeless Services!. Special thanks goes to Pasadena Waldorf School, who has been a partner of Union Station since 1998! Yesterday, the school’s 8th grade class dropped off 20 hygiene kits for our clients, which included items such as toothpaste, socks, shampoo, and more. After hearing a presentation by Union Station staff in September, the students banded together to raise funds by collecting empty cans and bottles to return for cash at a recycling center. They then used that money to purchase the supplies for the kits and assembled them as a class. Thank you, Pasadena Waldorf School 8th graders, for being a part of the solution to ending homelessness!”

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO