Allendale Library to Re-Open For Public Use on Tuesday

Pasadena’s Allendale Branch Library is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after successful completion of its Seismic Retrofit and Roof Replacement project. The library was closed when work started in August 2022, and patrons were redirected to either the Hill Avenue Branch, at 55 S. Hill Avenue, or the San Rafael Branch, at 1240 Nithsdale Road for their library needs.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

MALDEF Sues Pasadena Unified School District Over Closures

A Latino civil rights organization is challenging the closure of elementary schools that serve high concentrations of Latino students in the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), according to papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday. MALDEF (Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund) is suing the district on behalf...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Waldorf School Thanks 8th Graders and Families for Service Project Contribution with Union Station

Pasadena Waldorf School thanks its 8th Graders and all the families who contributed to their service project with Union Station Homeless Services!. Special thanks goes to Pasadena Waldorf School, who has been a partner of Union Station since 1998! Yesterday, the school’s 8th grade class dropped off 20 hygiene kits for our clients, which included items such as toothpaste, socks, shampoo, and more. After hearing a presentation by Union Station staff in September, the students banded together to raise funds by collecting empty cans and bottles to return for cash at a recycling center. They then used that money to purchase the supplies for the kits and assembled them as a class. Thank you, Pasadena Waldorf School 8th graders, for being a part of the solution to ending homelessness!”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Event Open to the Public on Saturday

The Pasadena Police Department, partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is conducting a free catalytic converter etching program on Saturday, Jan. 7, to combat the ongoing thefts of catalytic converters in the community. Acting Pasadena Chief of Police Jason Clawson said the event will be hosted by...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Celebrates its 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Student Ambassador Volunteers

Marshall Fundamental School celebrates its students who were selected and participated as Pasadena Tournament of Roses Student Ambassador Volunteers for the 2022-2023 Celebration: Estrella Barcenas, Stephanie Barcenas, Giselle Bermudez, Andrea Gonzalez, Annika Heisen, and Alique Tufenkjian. This Pasadena Tournament of Roses Ambassador Program program promotes volunteerism among Pasadena-area youth for...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’

Housing and rent control advocates staged their own ‘People’s Rose Parade’ Monday in an organized march trailing the official 2023 Rose Parade floats and entrants down Colorado Boulevard. The group — brightly clad in red and white and holding a wide banner that said “Affordable Housing Now!”...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Woman’s Killing in Pasadena

A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Savor and Learn: Full Moon Raku Tea Ceremony at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple

Alan Nakagawa, currently on his fourth year as artist-in-residence at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple through Side Street Projects, continues the second session of his Full Moon Raku Tea Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is part of Side Street Projects International Tea House Lecture Series...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

CHP: Pasadena Man Purposely Drove Tesla Off Cliff With Three Others Inside

A 42-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally driving a Tesla approximately 250-300 feet down a cliff off Highway 1 in Northern California on Monday with three other people inside the vehicle, including two children, authorities said. The three victims all survived the crash in what a local...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Delta (A506275) is extremely intelligent and very playful! This five-year-old dog loves to play fetch (and knows “drop it”), knows how to sit on command, and even waits for his food. He’s very gentle and polite and is a big fan of belly rubs. Delta is housebroken and gets along with other dogs. Delta would be a great companion for someone with an active lifestyle!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

‘Every Person Has A Name’ Vigil Returning this January

The Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys and the city will host “Every Person Has a Name,” a 25-hour Holocaust commemoration ceremony to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day this January. The event, now in its fifth year, will run from 7 p.m. on January...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

San Marino High School PTSA to Host SMHS Grad Night 2023

Since 1955, San Marino High School has had a long tradition of providing an outstanding Grad Night event for its graduating Titans. The parents and community come together each year to design, construct, and host an unforgettable all-night extravaganza that includes dinner, games, entertainment, and fabulous prizes. This event can only be possible with the community’s help.
SAN MARINO, CA

