thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
FOX Sports
Falcons cut WR Batson from practice squad after arrest
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad on Monday, two days after an altercation with police led to his arrest. Batson had been on the Falcons' practice squad all season but didn't play in a game. He spent the previous...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Clayton News Daily
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
Clayton News Daily
Bengals-Bills Scheduling Options After Suspended Game
It’s obviously been a tough week in the NFL. Let’s get to your mailbag questions like usual, some related to Damar Hamlin, some touching on other topics …. From Phillies Talk (@philliepisstalk): Obv Hamlin’s health is paramount and first priority. What seems like the most plausible outcome for rescheduling games or maintaining competitive balance? Pushing season back a week, a no contest from [Monday] night? Definitely not the most important issue, but one all fans are curious about.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 2023 Starter?
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is making a case to be the starter in 2023. But he is missing a key accomplishment for his resume.
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a terrifying scene that led to him receiving CPR on the field. Hamlin, 24, delivered a hard hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the...
Clayton News Daily
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. A knee injury knocked Hopkins out of last week's game. The issue appears severe enough to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
Clayton News Daily
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”. Thibodeaux recorded the controversial sack on Foles at the end...
Clayton News Daily
Klay Thompson pours in 54 as Warriors nip Hawks in 2OTs
Klay Thompson poured in a season-high 54 points and Kevon Looney capped a 20-rebound night with a tip-in at the final buzzer as the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in a 143-141 double-overtime victory in San Francisco. Thompson's 54 points were the second most of his career, trailing...
Clayton News Daily
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Yardbarker
PFF Data Shows Cardinals' Marco Wilson is 'Lockdown' Cornerback
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson has played 74% of all defensive snaps this season, missing two games due to injury. Only Isaiah Simmons, Budda Baker, Zaven Collins and Jalen Thompson have played more for the Cardinals this season. Wilson, just 23-years-old, was Arizona's fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft...
Clayton News Daily
The Atlanta Hawks Have Broken Their Fan Base
Championship windows open and shut at an accelerated pace in the NBA. The history of the league is littered with once-promising teams consisting of young cores that never capitalized on their moment. Less than two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were within arm's reach of the 2021 NBA Finals. Fast...
