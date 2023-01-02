Read full article on original website
Related
dmcityview.com
This Iowa ‘trifecta’ drops the ball with vets
In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party — until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt the party. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such inaction in the days leading up to Christmas. The example involves military veterans, a highly sought-after constituency that is part of any solid political movement.
loganwoodbine.com
3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging
DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?
There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
WQAD
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023
With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kicdam.com
State GOP Prioritizing School Vouchers in New Session
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Republicans who have absolute control over state government want to dismantle the traditional system of public school funding where state funds go to the district of residence and transfer the money to the district parents choose. Governor Kim...
kscj.com
CHRISTENSEN TO CONTINUE AS IOWA CHIEF JUSTICE
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS RE-SELECTED JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN OF HARLAN, AS CHIEF JUSTICE. CHRISTENSEN’S PREVIOUS TERM ON THE COURT EXPIRED DECEMBER 31ST. HER NEW TERM BEGAN JANUARY 1ST. A CHIEF JUSTICE SERVES FOR TWO YEARS. JUSTICE CHRISTENSEN WAS FIRST SELECTED TO THE HIGH POST IN 2020, AS SHE...
Iowa’s Oldest and Most Luxurious Hotel is Also Extremely Haunted
I was reminded of this hotel while visiting family in Iowa. I also learned that said hotel is haunted! Color me intrigued, I love haunted stuff! This hotel is the oldest in the entire state of Iowa and it's also a very nice hotel. But if you spend the night you may or may not have some strange encounters.
KCRG.com
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
KCCI.com
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
superhits1027.com
Property tax reform a 2023 priority for Iowa GOP lawmakers
DES MOINES — Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though. “All options are on the table with property taxes,” Whitver says. “It’s a really complicated issue and so we’re really taking a holistic look at it to see what is the best long-term strategy as far as property tax goes.”
Radio Iowa
DNR stocking trout this month
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high. “They don’t like temperatures higher than 70,” Steuck says. “So they’ll quit feeding. They act a little funny and they try and seek out colder water sources.”
kxel.com
DeSantis asks state colleges for data on critical race theory, diversity courses amid ‘Stop WOKE’ legal battles
(WASHINGTON) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has requested data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory” despite legal challenges to his law restricting such content. ABC News has obtained a copy of the Dec. 28 governor’s...
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
Comments / 0