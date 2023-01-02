After a few years of, er, shall we say … recovery? We are happy to say that the coming year is packed with don’t-miss performances from our area arts organizations and traveling acts as well. From Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld making stops at the Van Wezel to the popular “Madama Butterfly” playing at the Sarasota Opera to the plethora of fun shows at Florida Studio Theatre, there are so many things going on, we can’t possibly mention them all. So we’ll mention a few — six, to be exact — to whet your appetite for the upcoming arts season. Get out your calendar and get ready to buy those tickets. There’s a lot to enjoy in 2023.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO