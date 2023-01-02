Read full article on original website
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
Westword
People to Watch 2023: Scott Gilmore, Playground King
Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks & Recreation, started working in the department eleven years ago, during Michael Hancock’s first term as mayor. After Hancock leaves office, Gilmore will stay on, continuing to help manage what he considers the best parks department in the world. “I love...
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado
As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
denverite.com
Denver saw more eviction filings in 2022 than in 2020 and 2021 combined. So what does that really mean?
The number of people facing evictions in Denver County Court fell during 2020 and 2021. Add up the 2,912 eviction filings of 2020 and the 4,894 filings of 2021 and there were a total of 7,806 filings in those two years, a figure lower than the average seen in a whole year since 2009.
sillyamerica.com
The Yearling – Big Chair with Horse in Denver, Colorado
This Denver roadside attraction will have you saying yea or nay. Actually, it will have you saying both yay and neigh! It is The Yearling, a big red chair with a horse in Denver, Colorado. The Yearling features a 21-foot tall, 10-foot wide red-painted steel chair. Standing on top of...
travellemming.com
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
Westword
Just Brew It: Longmont's Primitive Beer Is Finding Its Groove
The process for making a beer at Primitive Beer in Longmont is lengthy and challenging. In fact, it doesn’t even start in Longmont. Head brewer Brandon Boldt, who runs Primitive with his wife, Lisa, begins by driving to another brewhouse in the Denver area, where he'll spend anywhere from four hours to three days brewing the batch before transferring the wort, or unfermented beer, to a converted tanker truck.
Westword
Our Ten Favorite Longform Stories in 2022
Throughout the year, Westword publishes more than a dozen new stories every weekday. Some are breaking news, some are guides to upcoming events, some are analyses of issues facing the metro Denver area. Our goal continues to be to cover, and uncover, what's going on in this town. But we...
Just 8% of rentals licensed under new Denver law
With the arrival of the new year, a new licensing law for Denver's residential rental properties is going into effect.
Westword
Coffee at the Point Will Not Reopen in Five Points
Coffee at the Point, a longtime staple in Five Points, will not be reopening. "Twelve years is a long time. It’s a long time for a business, especially for going from some of the things we’ve gone through in the Five Points neighborhood," says Ryan Cobbins, who opened the cafe at 710 East 26th Avenue in November 2010.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Westword
Denver Violent Crimes: The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2022
More than 7,000 violent crimes took place in Denver during 2022, with a large percentage concentrated in the central city. These are among the takeaways from newly updated statistics from the FBI's National Incident Based Reporting System and the Denver Crime Map, an online tool maintained by the Denver Police Department that provides information about offenses in all 78 official city neighborhoods plus Union Station, an area targeted for extra enforcement by the DPD.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
Denver Zoo Announces 2023 Free Days
If you are wanting to go to the Denver Zoo for free this year, there are a half dozen dates that you could possibly go. When it comes to the Denver Zoo's free days, you aren't able to just walk to the gate and get in for free. Here is what you need to know:
