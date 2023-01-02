ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blufashion.com

SEO Copywriting Services

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Copywriting is an important part of content marketing and SEO strategy. SEO copywriting is the practice of writing web content in order to increase website visibility, improve search engine rankings, and attract more people to a website. Definition of SEO Copywriting. SEO copywriting is a specialized...
Centre Daily

Salesforce Unveils Big Job Cuts, Restructuring Plans As CEO Marc Benioff Tightens Grip

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after the enterprise software group unveiled plans to cut around 10% of its global workforce amid a restructuring strategy under stand-alone CEO Marc Benioff. Salesforce said it will close some of its offices, while eliminating around 10% of its estimated...
Madison Cates

How to Find Freelance Jobs

You're a freelancer, and you need clients. But where do you find them? How do you make sure they're reliable? And how do you ensure that you'll get paid?. Find reliable freelancing clientsPhoto byMadison Cates.
geeksaroundglobe.com

5 Benefits of Investing in a Global Expansion Team

Did you know that there are almost 200 countries worldwide?. If you only do business in a single country, then you’re limiting your profit potential by a significant amount. Imagine all the possibilities for expansion when you think outside your country’s borders. Are you wondering if it’s worth...
ceoworld.biz

What are the 9 Crucial Questions in Strategic Communication?

Who am I trying to reach with a Strategic Communication project?. The first step to starting a Strategic Communication project is to identify your audience. Who is your message intended for? Once you know who you are trying to reach, then you can create a targeted message that will be more effective by selecting the appropriate channels of communication (i.e. email, social media, etc.) that will best resonate with their needs and interests.
Woonsocket Call

DTC Brand Consultancy Firm, 10X Ecommerce Has Generated over $57 Million in Sales for over 300 Brands

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - Xenon Tan-led 10X Ecommerce has reported generating over $57 million in tracked sales for over 300 brands. 10X Ecommerce has helped scale online brands in 23 different niches ranging from home living to beauty brands. With a proven DTC (Direct-to-consumer) brand e-commerce framework, the company has helped many clients double or triple their online store sales within a few months. For instance, a renowned scented candles brand has consistently achieved over $100,000 in monthly sales after three months of assistance from Xenon Tan.
TechCrunch

3 ways PE firms can ensure relevant due diligence for M&A targets ahead of a recession

That said, while private equity deal activity declined only by a bit in Q3, when compared to the years prior to COVID, it actually increased slightly. As for Q4, there was already chatter, particularly in the lower U.S. midmarket, that deal volumes might increase due to the rush to close deals before the year ended.
Entrepreneur

TikTok for B2B Businesses: Is It Worth It?

If you're connected on social media, chances are you've seen a TikTok video. TikTok has been hugely popular across all age ranges and interests — so is it time for B2B companies to enter the space?
HackerNoon

Gamification Strategies for Driving User Engagement in Web3 Projects

Web3 projects have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the internet and each other, but building a successful project can be a challenging task. One way to help your web3 project grow and thrive is by incorporating game mechanics, which are the principles and rules that govern a game. Gamification is the process of incorporating game-like elements into a non-game environment. It can be a powerful tool for increasing user engagement and retention in web3 projects. Here are five game mechanics that can help your web3 project grow:
psychreg.org

Marketers Can Capitalise on the Power of Perception to Influence Brand Performance

Researchers from Oklahoma State University and the University of Florida published a study in the Journal of Marketing explaining how marketers can capitalise on the power of perception through the structure of visual communications to influence beliefs about brand performance, which ultimately influences product interest and choice. The study was...
zycrypto.com

Top Web3 Social Media Companies Moving into 2023

Bringing social media to the Web3 technology stack aims to empower users and brands alike. Numerous projects and companies are building their “web3 social media” hubs, although there are different approaches. Moreover, the technology can shake up the concept of content consumption and offer big improvements. Project Liberty...
supplychainquarterly.com

ESG ASSURANCE: LRQA TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALASIAN SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST, ‘SAS’

LRQA, a global assurance provider, is pleased to announce that it is due to acquire Sustainable Assurance Solutions (SAS), a high-quality provider of sustainability audit, consulting and training services based in Australia. The acquisition will further strengthen LRQA’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assurance proposition to meet the rising demand for data-driven ESG supply chain assurance solutions.
crowdfundinsider.com

Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO

Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
aiexpress.io

InVision joins G-Cloud to bring workforce management to public sector contact centres

InVision Software program’s cloud-based injixo workforce administration (WFM) answer has been accepted onto the G-Cloud 13 framework. Accelerating its adoption by UK public sector organisations, comparable to native authorities, injixo is now obtainable through the G-Cloud Digital Market. To ship efficient, environment friendly service to prospects and meet service...

