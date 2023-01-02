Read full article on original website
Related
blufashion.com
SEO Copywriting Services
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Copywriting is an important part of content marketing and SEO strategy. SEO copywriting is the practice of writing web content in order to increase website visibility, improve search engine rankings, and attract more people to a website. Definition of SEO Copywriting. SEO copywriting is a specialized...
How a 30-year-old mom made $120,000 in passive income in 9 months selling digital products online and only working 5 hours a week
Niki Puls, 30, started selling her first ebook in March and has already doubled the annual $60,000 salary she was making at her 9-to-5 marketing job.
10 Companies That Will Let You Work From Anywhere and Are Hiring Right Now
Remote work has become mainstream, despite the latest push for a return to office from some employers. The most flexible form of remote work -- work from anywhere -- has also seen an increase in...
Centre Daily
Salesforce Unveils Big Job Cuts, Restructuring Plans As CEO Marc Benioff Tightens Grip
Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after the enterprise software group unveiled plans to cut around 10% of its global workforce amid a restructuring strategy under stand-alone CEO Marc Benioff. Salesforce said it will close some of its offices, while eliminating around 10% of its estimated...
How to Find Freelance Jobs
You're a freelancer, and you need clients. But where do you find them? How do you make sure they're reliable? And how do you ensure that you'll get paid?. Find reliable freelancing clientsPhoto byMadison Cates.
geeksaroundglobe.com
5 Benefits of Investing in a Global Expansion Team
Did you know that there are almost 200 countries worldwide?. If you only do business in a single country, then you’re limiting your profit potential by a significant amount. Imagine all the possibilities for expansion when you think outside your country’s borders. Are you wondering if it’s worth...
ceoworld.biz
What are the 9 Crucial Questions in Strategic Communication?
Who am I trying to reach with a Strategic Communication project?. The first step to starting a Strategic Communication project is to identify your audience. Who is your message intended for? Once you know who you are trying to reach, then you can create a targeted message that will be more effective by selecting the appropriate channels of communication (i.e. email, social media, etc.) that will best resonate with their needs and interests.
Woonsocket Call
DTC Brand Consultancy Firm, 10X Ecommerce Has Generated over $57 Million in Sales for over 300 Brands
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - Xenon Tan-led 10X Ecommerce has reported generating over $57 million in tracked sales for over 300 brands. 10X Ecommerce has helped scale online brands in 23 different niches ranging from home living to beauty brands. With a proven DTC (Direct-to-consumer) brand e-commerce framework, the company has helped many clients double or triple their online store sales within a few months. For instance, a renowned scented candles brand has consistently achieved over $100,000 in monthly sales after three months of assistance from Xenon Tan.
TechCrunch
3 ways PE firms can ensure relevant due diligence for M&A targets ahead of a recession
That said, while private equity deal activity declined only by a bit in Q3, when compared to the years prior to COVID, it actually increased slightly. As for Q4, there was already chatter, particularly in the lower U.S. midmarket, that deal volumes might increase due to the rush to close deals before the year ended.
TikTok for B2B Businesses: Is It Worth It?
If you're connected on social media, chances are you've seen a TikTok video. TikTok has been hugely popular across all age ranges and interests — so is it time for B2B companies to enter the space?
Digiday
Omnicom Media Group and Albertsons partner on targeting and measuring CTV using The Trade Desk inventory
As if to prove commerce media will play a more central role than ever before in the media investment strategies of marketers, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) will announce at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas an exclusive partnership it struck with Albertsons Media Collective, Digiday has learned. The partnership...
4 Ways to Turn Influencers You Pay Into True Fans of Your Brand
In order for your relationship with influencers to work, you've got to find the right ones and do more than simply give them campaigns to work on.
Digiday
Marketers are left head scratching over 2023 after the pure chaos that was digital advertising last year
This article is part of a limited editorial series, called The 2023 Notebook, and is designed to be a guide to marketing and media buying in the new year. Explore the series here. In the Bible, there’s a parable about the man who built his house upon the sand versus...
Gamification Strategies for Driving User Engagement in Web3 Projects
Web3 projects have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the internet and each other, but building a successful project can be a challenging task. One way to help your web3 project grow and thrive is by incorporating game mechanics, which are the principles and rules that govern a game. Gamification is the process of incorporating game-like elements into a non-game environment. It can be a powerful tool for increasing user engagement and retention in web3 projects. Here are five game mechanics that can help your web3 project grow:
psychreg.org
Marketers Can Capitalise on the Power of Perception to Influence Brand Performance
Researchers from Oklahoma State University and the University of Florida published a study in the Journal of Marketing explaining how marketers can capitalise on the power of perception through the structure of visual communications to influence beliefs about brand performance, which ultimately influences product interest and choice. The study was...
zycrypto.com
Top Web3 Social Media Companies Moving into 2023
Bringing social media to the Web3 technology stack aims to empower users and brands alike. Numerous projects and companies are building their “web3 social media” hubs, although there are different approaches. Moreover, the technology can shake up the concept of content consumption and offer big improvements. Project Liberty...
supplychainquarterly.com
ESG ASSURANCE: LRQA TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALASIAN SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST, ‘SAS’
LRQA, a global assurance provider, is pleased to announce that it is due to acquire Sustainable Assurance Solutions (SAS), a high-quality provider of sustainability audit, consulting and training services based in Australia. The acquisition will further strengthen LRQA’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assurance proposition to meet the rising demand for data-driven ESG supply chain assurance solutions.
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
aiexpress.io
InVision joins G-Cloud to bring workforce management to public sector contact centres
InVision Software program’s cloud-based injixo workforce administration (WFM) answer has been accepted onto the G-Cloud 13 framework. Accelerating its adoption by UK public sector organisations, comparable to native authorities, injixo is now obtainable through the G-Cloud Digital Market. To ship efficient, environment friendly service to prospects and meet service...
5 Ways to Acquire Your First 100 Customers for a Fintech Product
Here are the five components of an efficient marketing strategy for Fintech startups.
Comments / 0