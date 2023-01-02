There’s a burgeoning crisis taking hold in the COPD management space; there are simply not enough pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, or pulmonary rehabilitation facilities to treat the growing number of COPD patients. This has left our field with an urgent window of opportunity to implement digital innovation into traditional treatment paradigms. Ironically enough, it was a respiratory disease that led to a global pandemic more than two years ago, which accelerated an unprecedented revolution in the widespread deployment of virtual care models. This paradigm shift has transformed care delivery for many chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart failure but has all but missed the respiratory disease space. As a pulmonologist, I see on a daily basis the ways in which the care environment for COPD is ripe for digital innovation. But there’s no time to waste.

9 DAYS AGO