seniorresource.com
5 Common Services Hospice Provides
Hospice is specialized care and medical support for those who are nearing the end of life. Patients whose life expectancy is 6 months or less can use hospice services. Care provided is focused on comfort and symptom management rather than curative treatments. The goal is quality over quantity. Hospice care...
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
Texas Walgreens and CVS Limiting Sales of Children's Medications
Both Walgreens and CVS are putting limits on certain child medications.Photo bySachina Hobo/UnsplashonUnsplash. CVS and Walgreens have confirmed that they have begun limiting the purchases of children's pain and fever medications. CVS issued a statement to the media saying they are limiting the number of medications to only two. Bloomberg Law reports Walgreens customers are limited to six over-the-counter fever reducers. These limitations are also applied to online sales.
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
Some major pharmacies are planning to dispense abortion pills, but not in every state
After a change to US Food and Drug Administration rules, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say they plan to seek certification to distribute abortion pills where legally allowed.
Assisted Care or Nursing Care?
Quartz
Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens can now offer abortion pills
With family planning rights under threat in several US states, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced yesterday (Jan. 3) a move to expand access to abortion. For the first time, retail pharmacies—be it corner drugstores or chains like CVS and Walgreens—will be able to sell abortion pills to those with prescriptions.
MedicalXpress
Medical providers often lack training in caring for those with disabilities
Patients with disabilities often face medical providers who make inaccurate assumptions about their quality of life that can lead to paternalism and substandard care, according to an essay published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). "The term 'ableism' is not as well-known as the term 'racism'...
geeksaroundglobe.com
5 Benefits of Investing in a Global Expansion Team
Did you know that there are almost 200 countries worldwide?. If you only do business in a single country, then you’re limiting your profit potential by a significant amount. Imagine all the possibilities for expansion when you think outside your country’s borders. Are you wondering if it’s worth...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Now Allows Retail Pharmacies to Dispense Abortion Pills
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now allow retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills to people with prescriptions. Before this recent decision, only specially certified clinics or healthcare providers or mail-order pharmacies could dispense mifepristone, a drug used along with the medication misoprostol to end pregnancies. But under new rules posted on the FDA website, mifepristone can now be dispensed by healthcare providers who prescribe the drug or by retail or mail-order pharmacies.
beckersdental.com
Dental industry continues to grapple with workforce shortages: 4 updates
The dental industry is still dealing with a shortage of providers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly dental assistants and hygienists. A recent poll from the American Dental Association found that 34.9 percent of dentists were recruiting hygienists and 35.8 percent were recruiting dental assistants. About 80 percent of dentists described recruiting dental hygienists as "extremely challenging," while 57 percent described hiring dental assistants as "extremely challenging."
healthcareguys.com
How to Keep Control of Your Medication Management Routine
Taking care of your health is one of the most important things you can do. Whether you have a chronic medical condition or just want to stay ahead of any potential problems, having a consistent healthcare routine is key to maintaining your well-being. With the right information and structure, it’s easy to keep things in order and get the most out of your visits with your doctor. Here are some tips on how to stay on top of your healthcare routine.
Washington Examiner
Walgreens, CVS plan to get certification to sell abortion pills
Walgreens and CVS are working to get certified to sell abortion pills, shortly after the Federal Drug Administration announced that it would allow retail pharmacies to dispense the drug to women, drastically widening access to abortion in the United States. Previously, the pills could only be obtained through hospitals, doctor's...
pharmacist.com
New FDA policy expands access of mifepristone dispensing to certified retail pharmacies
Yesterday, FDA announced modifications to the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone (Mifeprex–Danco Labs) that enable pharmacies to become certified to dispense this FDA-approved drug to patients with a prescription, as long as they comply with the certification requirements. APhA advocated on your behalf urging FDA to...
Healthline
WellBe Medical Alert Plus Review for 2023: What to Know
WellBe is a voice-enabled virtual health assistant that’s made by HandsFree Health, a healthcare company. After witnessing the challenges that many older adults face, the company wanted to find a way to reduce stress, provide more independence, and keep healthcare needs more organized. The answer was WellBe: the Amazon Alexa of the healthcare world.
MedicalXpress
A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes
Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
KevinMD.com
Doctors trained abroad will save rural health care
Health care is growing hard to come by in rural America. Three-quarters of rural counties suffer from doctor shortages. More than 200 rural hospitals are at risk of closing due to financial hardship within the next two to three years, according to a study published this spring. And while 20% of the U.S. population lives in a rural region, just 10% of physicians practice in these communities.
KevinMD.com
The time is ripe for virtual care solutions in COPD
There’s a burgeoning crisis taking hold in the COPD management space; there are simply not enough pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, or pulmonary rehabilitation facilities to treat the growing number of COPD patients. This has left our field with an urgent window of opportunity to implement digital innovation into traditional treatment paradigms. Ironically enough, it was a respiratory disease that led to a global pandemic more than two years ago, which accelerated an unprecedented revolution in the widespread deployment of virtual care models. This paradigm shift has transformed care delivery for many chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart failure but has all but missed the respiratory disease space. As a pulmonologist, I see on a daily basis the ways in which the care environment for COPD is ripe for digital innovation. But there’s no time to waste.
Healthcare IT News
India's National Health Authority launching HMIS for private, small clinics
ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) compliance: allows doctors to generate and fetch Ayushman Bharat Health Account for patients. Facility management: manage calendar, appointments, and patient details in a single window. Digital services: view patients' previous health records and prescriptions and take video consultations. e-prescription services: generate and share digital standardised...
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to new research.A survey by Savanta ComRes found that, in the past 12 months, more than one in four adults had tried to get an in-person consultation with a GP in their local area but were unable to do so.While some delayed seeing a doctor or gave up altogether, the poll found that one in six (16%) of those who could not get an appointment either administered treatment themselves or asked somebody else who was not medically qualified to...
