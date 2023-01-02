Read full article on original website
New chancellor hired for Virginia Community College System
The search for a new chancellor had to be restarted last summer after Gov. Glenn Youngkin raised concerns about the process's lack of transparency and a previously selected candidate turned down the position.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Teaching philosophy in a children’s prison has shown me the meaning of anger
One morning when I was 14, I met my older brother as he came out of prison. His frame was more filled-out than normal, after a few months of regular meals. We walked into town and he told me he was serious about not going back inside this time. An hour later, on the high street, the police stopped us and searched him. I knew my brother didn’t want me to protest to the officers. If I did, the police might target me too. Even if they didn’t, I would just be left scolded by my own futile indignation. I let my anger sink and waited for it to be over.
Dropouts ‘could rise’ as university students struggle in cost-of-living crisis
Dropout rates could rise as under-pressure students struggle amid the cost-of-living crisis, a universities leader has warned.It would be a “tragedy” if young people felt they had to quit their higher education courses because they are worried about being able to make ends meet and trying to balance study with work, Universities UK (UUK) chief executive Vivienne Stern said.Many are taking on extra hours in part-time jobs to support their studies, and it is an issue affecting more students from different backgrounds than seen before, she said.In an interview with the PA news agency, she said: “I think it’s probably...
Closed Unfounded CPS case flagged during Nursing School application process
I started my prerequisites for nursing school in 2018. I had to take some time off in 2020 because my eldest son was not attending school, using drugs and acting out in impulsive and out of character ways. I literally had to sit outside his classroom period during the day to make sure he went to school and I worked during the night part time just keep a roof over our heads.
