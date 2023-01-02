Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving in four weeks after January freeze
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive their next payment at the start of next month. The payment, scheduled for Feb. 1, will give recipients a payment of $914. Additionally, eligible couples for SSI and essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also get a second December payment on Dec. 30. Couples will receive $1,371, and essential persons will get $458, according to the Social Security Administration.
7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month
Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 8 Best...
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: First COLA Increase Arrives Tuesday
Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. On Tuesday, longtime SSDI beneficiaries will receive their first check for 2023. This check includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
BBC
Cost-of-living payments: Three instalments totalling £900 confirmed
Eight million people receiving benefits and on low incomes will receive their £900 cost-of-living payments in three instalments, the government has said. The first payment of £301 will be made in the spring, with a second of £300 in the autumn and a final £299 instalment in the spring of 2024.
geeksaroundglobe.com
5 Benefits of Investing in a Global Expansion Team
Did you know that there are almost 200 countries worldwide?. If you only do business in a single country, then you’re limiting your profit potential by a significant amount. Imagine all the possibilities for expansion when you think outside your country’s borders. Are you wondering if it’s worth...
TechCrunch
Product-led growth and profitability: What’s going on?
This data point may be specific to the moment we are in: First, because public tech companies overall are less profitable than a mere year ago. Second, because not so long ago, PLG companies had higher net income margin than their sales-led peers. But just because this reversal might be temporary doesn’t mean it isn’t worth looking into.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is PPC, what are its benefits, and how to choose PPC specialists?
PPC stands for “pay per click” – an advertising model whereby a company pays online advertisers to place ads on their websites when their visitors click on the adverts. So, when someone visits your website, they see an advert at the top or left-hand side corner of their screen, with links to other sites that you want to benefit from your traffic. The more people click on your advert, the more money you make per click (CPC).
geeksaroundglobe.com
Understanding the Trending Breakout Strategy in Crypto Trading
There is another efficient approach for us to enter crypto trading besides the pullback. Traders call this alternative strategy ‘the breakout.’ Breakout trading tactics include support and resistance breakouts, moving average breakouts, and so on. However, we will concentrate on the trendline breakout in this post. What Does...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Embracing the Power of Explainer Videos in 2023
Any business owner seeing attractive animated videos around has come across a question, “what is an explainer video, and how can it help my business grow?” The answer is – explainer videos can be of immense help to any business. Every firm, no matter how small or large, always has a fascinating story to tell, which is best done in video format. So, in this article, we familiarize business owners with the concept of an explainer video, the process behind its creation, and the numerous business benefits they can reap from well-designed, appealing videos.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Enterprise SaaS SEO: Managing Your Company’s Online Presence and Visibility
As a company grows, so should its online presence. And with that comes the challenge of managing your company’s enterprise SaaS SEO. Whether you’re new to the world of SEO or a seasoned pro, there are a few basic steps you can take to ensure your website is optimized and appears prominently in search engine results.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments
Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Outdoor advertising as a speech and graphic manipulator
Modern outdoor advertising can rightfully be called a speech manipulator. Because any sign, including sandwich boards, contains a text message. In parallel, it can be considered a graphical manipulator if there is an attractive bright picture. At the same time, even in the absence of a picture, contrasting colors are always chosen in order to attract maximum attention from potential customers with their help. Also often there are various schemes, illustrations, logos, signs, symbols. With their correct construction and their competent combination, selection of colors, the effectiveness of outdoor advertising increases.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Sushi to Shutter Lending Product to Focus on DEX
Popular decentralized-finance (DeFi) application Sushi will sunset two products as part of its broader plans toward making the protocol sustainable and profitable. Chief Technology Officer Matthew Lilley said in a tweet thread last week that two products – the Kashi lending platform and MISO, a launchpad for external tokens – would be shuttered because of low public interest and the significant effort that went into maintaining the two.
Sustainable Engineering Is the Future — But What Is It Exactly?
Especially during the ongoing climate crisis, it's crucial to remember our planet's resources are finite. And with some countries more vulnerable than others, succumbing to the effects of global warming on a regular basis, we must more forward with the environment in mind. This brings us to sustainable engineering, a...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Make Money Selling Jewelry From Home?
Every girl loves to wear jewelry, isn’t it? Most people prefer to wear minimalistic, handmade jewelry items. Selling jewelry from home is an excellent idea for a source of income. It’s not necessary that you have to make jewelry to sell. However, you can buy from some wholesale brands, such as Nihaojewelry.
Agriculture Online
USDA corn estimates are accurate overall, says review
The government often is the best source of information about U.S. corn plantings, yields per acre, production, and likely season-average prices, said three researchers who analyzed 80 studies on the accuracy and market impact of USDA reports involving corn. “USDA helps uncover these market conditions for all market participants, thereby providing a level playing field for all, even though the process is sometimes bumpy,” they concluded.
BBC
Energy bill help for firms expected to be halved
Business groups are expecting government help with their energy bills to be halved after March, when the existing package of support expires. Heavy energy users will get support close to current levels. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told business groups on Wednesday that the support would be at a "lower level" to...
For some of us, wood is the only practical, affordable fuel
I read with some dismay that I have committed the eco-crime of owning a wood-burning stove (My burning shame: I fitted my house with three wood-burning stoves, 27 December). When I moved into my small cob-and-thatch cottage 10 years ago, there were storage heaters (which I removed) and an open fire that filled the place with smoke due to a jackdaw nest in the chimney. I installed an air-source heat pump, and a small wood-burning stove for extra warmth in winter.
bitcoinist.com
Transformation Of Social Media In The Latest Metaverse Platforms
Ultraverse City is a virtual shared space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the internet. It is a collective virtual shared space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the internet.
Comments / 0