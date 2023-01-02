Read full article on original website
Meta fined $414M in Europe over Facebook, Instagram targeted ads
Facebook and Instagram parent Meta was hit with $414 million in fines by European Union regulators Wednesday for violating privacy laws in a potential blow to the social media company’s lucrative digital advertising strategy. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, Meta’s top regulator in Europe, flagged the tech giant for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The sweeping 2018 law was aimed at limiting the ability of Meta and other tech giants to gather and use the personal data of users without their consent. The EU regulators said Meta violated the GDPR law by requiring Facebook and Instagram users to...
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Look: Olivia Dunne's New Year's Photo Is Going Viral
Olivia Dunne, a star on the LSU gymnastics team, is one of the highest-paid college athletes in the country. With a massive presence on social media, she capitalizes on her follower count with viral content just about every say. Just over 24 hours ago, she posted a photo bringing in the new year.
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Android Headlines
Twitter is blocking people from posting about Mastodon
Since Elon Musk successfully purchased Twitter, the company has been facing some rather severe issues. Because of this, a ton of people have been leaving the platform and flocking over to another microblogging platform called Mastodon. This platform has seen exponential growth in its user base, and apparently, the bird app does not like that. According to BBC, Twitter is blocking people from posting links from Mastodon.
Facebook owner Meta hit with $400 million fine over personalised ads
Facebook owner Meta has been hit by a huge fine and is now banned from forcing European users to agree to seeing personalised ads based on their online activity.The 390 million euros ($414 million) from Irish regulators is the latest significant punishment to hit the company, which is dealing with the fallout from a range of privacy and data scandals.The fine relates to two cases that could together change the way that Meta does business on Facebook and other products such as Instagram.The watchdog fined Meta 210 million euros for violations of the European Union's strict data privacy rules involving...
Ars Technica
Twitter lifts political ad ban designed to stop misinformation spread [Updated]
Online advertising on social platforms is changing. Google and Meta no longer hold majority control over advertising dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal, with Amazon and TikTok cutting in to sway advertisers to other platforms. Twitter is also hungry to redirect ad dollars to its platform, as it announced yesterday that it would be “relaxing” its political ads policy and allowing more “cause-based” ads. The company is also planning to expand to allow other forms of political advertising “in the coming weeks.”
YouTubers are making more money than the normal 9 to 5
The amount of money that people can make on YouTube varies greatly, depending on a number of factors. Some YouTubers make a full-time living from their channels, while others make just a small amount of extra money on the side. In general, however, the amount of money that YouTubers make is determined by the number of views their videos receive, the type of ads that are shown, and the amount of engagement their videos receive.
Harry Blames William and Kate For Nazi Uniform Debacle in ‘Spare’
Prince Harry makes an extraordinary attempt to blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for his decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a January 2005 costume party in his new memoir, Spare, an extract of which has leaked to Page Six.Harry was 20 when he wore the shocking outfit to a friend’s party, prompting global outrage after a picture of him in a Swastika armband appeared on the front page of British tabloid the Sun.In the section of the book seen by Page Six, Harry writes that he was trying to choose between a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform...
Loose Women hit with over 60 Ofcom complaints over Katie Piper ‘goth baby’ comments: ‘It’s giving me satanic vibes’
Loose Women has been hit with dozens of Ofcom complaints from ITV viewers, over a comment made by presenter Katie Piper on the show.The broadcasting regulator is understood to have received more than 60 complaints in response to the panellist’s reaction to a TikTok video showing a mother’s themed home interiors.On a recent episode of the show, Katie Piper, 39, joined Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Nadia Swahala to discuss if parents should impose their lifestyle choices on their children.The debate, sparked by a clip showing a family home inspired by Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, has resulted in 66...
Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising
Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year. The company tweeted late Tuesday that “we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the...
Black Creators Denied Perks Compared to White Counterparts Call Out Racism in ‘Gifting’ Space
Black content creators on social media are calling out the disparity between the gifts and perks they receive as compared to their white counterparts. Antoni Bumba is a lifestyle creator with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, NBC News reports. After deciding to share an apartment with a fellow content creator in New York City, the roomies decided to reach out to PR companies to receive free items they could generate new content around.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
TikTok for B2B Businesses: Is It Worth It?
If you're connected on social media, chances are you've seen a TikTok video. TikTok has been hugely popular across all age ranges and interests — so is it time for B2B companies to enter the space?
Quartz
Get ready for a return of political ads on Elon Musk's Twitter
Three years after Jack Dorsey decided to suspend all political advertising on Twitter globally, the rules are changing. The microblogging platform yesterday (Jan. 3) said it plans to “expand the political advertising” permitted in the coming weeks. It is also relaxing its policy for cause-based ads in the US.
marketplace.org
As our online behavior changes, companies spend less ad money on Google and Meta
Last year, for the first time since 2014, Google and Meta collectively brought in less than half of all U.S. digital advertising spending. Some of it has to do with Apple requiring apps to ask users if they want to be tracked. Some of it has to do with more advertisers flocking to streaming. But a lot of it has to do with how social media is changing and how different platforms influence how we shop.
How Can You Promote Your Blog?
No matter how good your blog is, if no one reads it, it is not going to make a difference. For this reason, promotion is just as important as execution. Here are some ways to help you promote your blog.
makeuseof.com
What Is a "User" in Web3?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. How many users does the average Web3 platform have? If you’re curious, you’re not the only one. A recent peak of how many users some Web3 platforms have got even more people wondering. But, the reports may have also opened up a whole new question: What does it mean to be a “user” in Web3?
