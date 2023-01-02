Read full article on original website
Stolen Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus showing eerie green priest returned to Egypt from US museum
AN Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus has been returned to Egypt from a US museum after officials discovered it was stolen. The sarcophagus is said to have been looted from Egypt and ended up at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences, Texas. Egyptian authorities sought to get the 9.5 feet sarcophagus back...
Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt
Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt. The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
Egyptian ring featuring 'god of fun' discovered in ancient burial
A mysterious burial from ancient Egypt contains gold jewelry, including three rings — one featuring the Bes, the god of fun — and a necklace.
10 times ancient Egyptian discoveries awed us in 2022
From mummies with gold-plated tongues to a pyramid built for a previously unknown queen, here are 10 spectacular discoveries about ancient Egypt from 2022.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
1,400-year-old Roman bathroom — with bathtubs and a bathing seat — found in Egypt
Photos show the multi-level restroom amid other ruined buildings near a temple.
Archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of Egyptian mummies in ancient Philadelphia
The artwork discovered in the ruins of Philadelphia offers clues to the lives of the communities that lived 2,000 years ago in Egypt.
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Archeologists in the occupied West Bank have uncovered a stash of 2,200-year-old Tetradrachma coins from the Ptolemaic era in Egypt. The coins provide historical insight into the Maccabean revolt.
Science Focus
Tutankhamun’s tomb: How scientists solved the mystery of its hidden rooms
A century ago, Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered. But even today, controversy still rages over whether it contains undiscovered chambers. Here, an Egyptologist puts the rumours to bed… or rather, firmly into their sarcophagus. On 26 November 2022, it was 100 years since Howard Carter peered through a hole in...
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Twenty 2,500-Year-Old Tombs Unearthed in Egypt
Twenty Late-Period tombs have been unearthed by archaeologists working at Tel El-Deir in Damietta, Egypt. Preliminary dating of the tombs, found amid an ancient cemetery, suggests they are from the 26th Dynasty, dating between 664 and 525 BCE. Also know as the Saite Period, this time marked the beginning of the Late Period in Ancient Egypt. Some of the burials are encased with a mudbrick lining, while others are simple dirt pits. “The architectural design of the tombs and items of pottery found inside them, had provided a good indication of their age,” explained Ayman Ashmawy, head of the council’s Egyptian antiquities...
Protective gold idols and 'rejuvenating' amulets found in ancient Egyptian burials
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered about 20 ancient burials, some of which contain gold idols fashioned to look like the deities Isis, Bastet and Horus.
Researchers Shocked to Discover Nine Crocodile Skulls in Ancient Egyptian Tomb
When you think of Ancient Egypt, what’s the first animal that comes to mind? A cat, right? The most sacred of all animals in Ancient Egypt, cats were believed to be descendants of Bast, the goddess of moonlight and fertility, and were thus extremely highly revered. Should an Egyptian kill a cat, even by accident, they were immediately sentenced to death.
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
The Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered an elaborate 2,000-year-old tomb at Salome Cave. The location was a burial site and is believed to have been a place of pilgrimage for early Christians.
Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis
A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
