ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Uganda arrest over deadly New Year Freedom City mall crush

Police in Uganda have arrested the high-profile events organiser behind a New Year concert that ended in a crush killing 10 people, mostly children. Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abitex, is a much sought-after promoter. The crush occurred as the crowd rushed to the venue's parking lot to watch a...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Daily Mail

Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'

A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Border Force ‘patrolling French beaches with local officers’ - OLD

UK Border Force officers have begun patrolling French beaches in co-operation with local personnel for the first time in a bid to halt the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel.The first joint patrols are believed to have taken place just before Christmas after months of negotiations between UK and French officials.The co-operative effort aims to grant UK officers greater real-time intelligence of people-smuggling activity, tactics and migrant movements.However the UK officers embedded in the French patrols are “observers” only, meaning they will have no rights to exercise powers such as arresting someone for a criminal act.“Our work with the...
The Associated Press

Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
kalkinemedia.com

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica earlier this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Afghanistan’s suffering: the war against women

The Taliban’s relentless campaign against women is not only a matter of rights, but of survival. It is not only cruel and oppressive, but deadly. In a country already on its knees, where 97% of the population live in poverty, two-thirds need humanitarian assistance, 20 million face acute hunger and parents sell kidneys to feed their families, it has made life still more desperate. By banning women from working for NGOs, they are denying essential, life-saving services to women and children. Almost all the large aid agencies have suspended operations and the United Nations has paused some “time-critical” programmes. Major world powers have urged the Taliban to immediately reverse their “reckless and dangerous” decision, while UN agency chiefs described female staff as key to every aspect of the humanitarian response.
kalkinemedia.com

Two firefighters, three civilians killed in Mali attack: ministry

Two firefighters and three civilians were killed on Monday night in an attack in southeastern Mali, the ministry of security and civil protection said Tuesday. A sixth person was also wounded. "At around 9:00 pm, the Civil Protection Road Rescue Post of Markacoungo, on the Bamako-Segou road, was attacked by...
The Associated Press

Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An army operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead, the army’s media wing said Sunday. The development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the northwest, snatching...
The Independent

Pakistan says it won't allow countries to shelter militants

Pakistan's political and military leadership on Monday vowed that no nation will be allowed to shelter militants who stage attacks against the country — an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan. The statement came amid a spike in attacks by the militant Pakistani Taliban, many of whom are hiding in neighboring Afghanistan. The attacks are on the rise across Pakistan, especially in the northwest near the Afghan border.The announcement came at the end of a lengthy meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee, which was attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the newly appointed army chief Gen. Asim Munir, and other...
kalkinemedia.com

Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed by Al-Shabaab

At least nine people were killed and several wounded in two simultaneous car bombings in a town in central Somalia on Wednesday, security officials and witnesses said. The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which has been waging a years-long insurgency against the fragile central government, according to the SITE monitoring group.
US News and World Report

Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course

As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy