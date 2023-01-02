Read full article on original website
Islamic State Claims Attack on Egypt Police That Killed 4 in Suez Canal City
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement late Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency. The attack...
BBC
Uganda arrest over deadly New Year Freedom City mall crush
Police in Uganda have arrested the high-profile events organiser behind a New Year concert that ended in a crush killing 10 people, mostly children. Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abitex, is a much sought-after promoter. The crush occurred as the crowd rushed to the venue's parking lot to watch a...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'
A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
Border Force ‘patrolling French beaches with local officers’ - OLD
UK Border Force officers have begun patrolling French beaches in co-operation with local personnel for the first time in a bid to halt the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel.The first joint patrols are believed to have taken place just before Christmas after months of negotiations between UK and French officials.The co-operative effort aims to grant UK officers greater real-time intelligence of people-smuggling activity, tactics and migrant movements.However the UK officers embedded in the French patrols are “observers” only, meaning they will have no rights to exercise powers such as arresting someone for a criminal act.“Our work with the...
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants arrive back home after being deported from the UK
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants who tried to enter the UK by boat have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK. A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa, in the Albanian capital earlier today.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
kalkinemedia.com
Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
West Yorkshire police is accused of racism after court found it had defamed black Royal Marine
West Yorkshire Police are facing accusations of racism after a High Court judge found they had defamed a black Royal Marine in an email to his superiors.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica earlier this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Guardian view on Afghanistan’s suffering: the war against women
The Taliban’s relentless campaign against women is not only a matter of rights, but of survival. It is not only cruel and oppressive, but deadly. In a country already on its knees, where 97% of the population live in poverty, two-thirds need humanitarian assistance, 20 million face acute hunger and parents sell kidneys to feed their families, it has made life still more desperate. By banning women from working for NGOs, they are denying essential, life-saving services to women and children. Almost all the large aid agencies have suspended operations and the United Nations has paused some “time-critical” programmes. Major world powers have urged the Taliban to immediately reverse their “reckless and dangerous” decision, while UN agency chiefs described female staff as key to every aspect of the humanitarian response.
Islamic State claims Afghanistan airport checkpoint bombing
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital’s military airport that killed and wounded several people. IS said in a statement late Tuesday that Sunday’s attack on the checkpoint in Kabul was carried out by the same...
kalkinemedia.com
Two firefighters, three civilians killed in Mali attack: ministry
Two firefighters and three civilians were killed on Monday night in an attack in southeastern Mali, the ministry of security and civil protection said Tuesday. A sixth person was also wounded. "At around 9:00 pm, the Civil Protection Road Rescue Post of Markacoungo, on the Bamako-Segou road, was attacked by...
Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An army operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead, the army’s media wing said Sunday. The development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the northwest, snatching...
Pakistan says it won't allow countries to shelter militants
Pakistan's political and military leadership on Monday vowed that no nation will be allowed to shelter militants who stage attacks against the country — an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan. The statement came amid a spike in attacks by the militant Pakistani Taliban, many of whom are hiding in neighboring Afghanistan. The attacks are on the rise across Pakistan, especially in the northwest near the Afghan border.The announcement came at the end of a lengthy meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee, which was attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the newly appointed army chief Gen. Asim Munir, and other...
kalkinemedia.com
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed by Al-Shabaab
At least nine people were killed and several wounded in two simultaneous car bombings in a town in central Somalia on Wednesday, security officials and witnesses said. The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which has been waging a years-long insurgency against the fragile central government, according to the SITE monitoring group.
US News and World Report
Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course
As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
Bolivia farm region blocks borders, grain transport as protests lead to clashes
SANTA CRUZ/LA PAZ, Bolivia, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Protesters in Bolivia's farming region of Santa Cruz are blocking highways out of the province, threatening to snarl the domestic transport of grains and food, as anger simmers following the arrest of local governor Luis Camacho.
