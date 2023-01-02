Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum shreds Jim Harbaugh for Michigan's latest Playoff failure: 'Why is anyone surprised?'
Paul Finebaum is back to hating on Jim Harbaugh again it seems. Finebaum discussed Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Monday. Michigan lost to TCU 51-45 in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Finebaum ripped Harbaugh, joking that people can expect two things on New Year’s Eve. The first is that the ball will drop at midnight and second is that Harbaugh will choke in a big game.
FOX Sports
Sean Clifford saves best for last as No. 11 Penn State rolls to Rose Bowl win
PASADENA, Calif. — Sean Clifford has been through plenty during the course of his career at Penn State. Through good times and bad, the face of the program has just about heard it all regarding his play amid a turbulent couple of seasons in Happy Valley. In the final...
Report: Ohio State’s Ryan Day Considering Relinquishing Play-Calling Duties In 2023
Head coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s offensive play-caller since he became the offensive coordinator in 2017, but that's likely going to change next season, according to a report from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. “Ryan Day mentioned in our production (for the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia) he’s...
Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff
Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for NFL is job is offered: report
Not for the first time, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is the target of rumors that he may leave for a position in the NFL, and that's true again after the Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal stage. Harbaugh "will leave Michigan for the NFL if a franchise offers him a ...
Brown: My Top 10 Games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Recalling Most Memorable Iowa Basketball Contests in Front of Home Fans
2022 Oklahoma Report Card: Offensive Line
Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line was arguably one of OU's most consistent units in 2022.
Preseason Polls Forecasts Another Tough Season in SEC Play for Kentucky Baseball
On Feb. 17, Kentucky baseball will return to the diamond, opening the 2023 season in Elon, N.C., taking on the Elon Phoenix in a three-game series. It'll be the beginning of year seven of the Nick Mingione era, one that has been underwhelming since his first season in charge in 2017. After ...
Ex Aggies Star Devon Achane ‘Expecting’ Backup RBs to Fill His Shoes?
Former Texas A&M Aggies running Devon Achane is setting the bar high for the next set of ball-carriers in College Station.
Draft Digest Roundtable: Biggest Rookie Steals From 2022 NBA Draft
Which rookies do the Draft Digest team think were the biggest draft steals at this point in the 2022-23 season?
247Sports
Jim Harbaugh's reported NFL candidacy leads to questions about Michigan football coach's future
Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL future is a reality with this past week's reports that the Michigan football coach is being vetted as a candidate for the pro ranks. Given his past as a professional coach and reputation for building programs, it should come as no surprise that any team with a vacancy, such as the Denver Broncos or Carolina Panthers, are doing their research.
Arizona universities need the Legislature's help to make college more affordable
During this season of state of the states, I am proud to report on the state of our public universities. And the answer is – never better. Between fall 2019 and 2021, total enrollment at ASU, NAU and UArizona increased more than 8.5% making us one of only eight states with growing enrollment....
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41
Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) exits Mercedes-Benz Stadium in tears following No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Still Envisions What Life Could’ve Been As An Ohio State Football Player
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, but there is an alternate universe in which LeBron never steps foot on an NBA floor. LeBron’s fandom of the Ohio State Buckeyes is well known, with the Lakers star staying in Atlanta to watch them take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football National Semifinals, a heartbreaking 42-41 loss for the Buckeyes.
