ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum shreds Jim Harbaugh for Michigan's latest Playoff failure: 'Why is anyone surprised?'

Paul Finebaum is back to hating on Jim Harbaugh again it seems. Finebaum discussed Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Monday. Michigan lost to TCU 51-45 in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Finebaum ripped Harbaugh, joking that people can expect two things on New Year’s Eve. The first is that the ball will drop at midnight and second is that Harbaugh will choke in a big game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh's reported NFL candidacy leads to questions about Michigan football coach's future

Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL future is a reality with this past week's reports that the Michigan football coach is being vetted as a candidate for the pro ranks. Given his past as a professional coach and reputation for building programs, it should come as no surprise that any team with a vacancy, such as the Denver Broncos or Carolina Panthers, are doing their research.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

LeBron James Still Envisions What Life Could’ve Been As An Ohio State Football Player

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, but there is an alternate universe in which LeBron never steps foot on an NBA floor. LeBron’s fandom of the Ohio State Buckeyes is well known, with the Lakers star staying in Atlanta to watch them take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football National Semifinals, a heartbreaking 42-41 loss for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy