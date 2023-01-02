Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, but there is an alternate universe in which LeBron never steps foot on an NBA floor. LeBron’s fandom of the Ohio State Buckeyes is well known, with the Lakers star staying in Atlanta to watch them take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football National Semifinals, a heartbreaking 42-41 loss for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO