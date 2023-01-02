Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contestJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
How can the Bears get the No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft?
As the final game of the 2022 NFL season approaches, the Bears are still in contention for the first overall pick for the 2023 NFL Draft if a scenario plays out during the final week.
The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived
A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell news conference: Couldn't write Packers game scenario any better
It's Monday so that means it's time to hear from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell will no doubt be feeling good after a dominant win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. The Lions' offense rolled up more than 500 yards of offense on the lowly Bears as Jared Goff went 21 of...
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
Aaron Rodgers Noticed the Purple
The Green Bay Packers toyed with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, winning the Border Battle 41-17 and keeping the cheese’s season afloat. In November, the Packers were situated with a 4-8 record, down in the dumps, and clinging to tiny percentage-point hopes of making it to the playoffs. Days later, Rodgers called upon the “win out and get in” philosophy, and that’s what the Packers have done since. Green Bay has won four consecutive games — with the Vikings as the latest victim — and now must “only” beat the Detroit Lions at home for an improbable playoff berth.
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
Lions get their wish: season finale in Lambeau flexed to Sunday night
Dan Campbell said the Lions deserve to play in the spotlight of Sunday night, where the team hasn’t been featured since Week 3 of the 2018 season.
NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18
The NFL has released its schedule for the final week of the regular season, and it will be the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers playing on “Sunday Night Football.” Both the Lions (8-8) and Packers (8-8) remain in the playoff hunt, though it is possible that only one of the two will be alive... The post NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFC North Week 18 power rankings: Vikings fall once again
We’re down to the final week of the 2022 NFL season and while the NFC North division title was wrapped up by the Minnesota Vikings a couple of weeks ago, two other teams are playing their best ball as they attempt to make the postseason. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are each vying for a wild card spot in the postseason and smoked the Chicago Bears and Vikings, respectively, in Week 17.
Comments / 0