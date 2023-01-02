ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
VikingsTerritory

The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived

A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers Noticed the Purple

The Green Bay Packers toyed with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, winning the Border Battle 41-17 and keeping the cheese’s season afloat. In November, the Packers were situated with a 4-8 record, down in the dumps, and clinging to tiny percentage-point hopes of making it to the playoffs. Days later, Rodgers called upon the “win out and get in” philosophy, and that’s what the Packers have done since. Green Bay has won four consecutive games — with the Vikings as the latest victim — and now must “only” beat the Detroit Lions at home for an improbable playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18

The NFL has released its schedule for the final week of the regular season, and it will be the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers playing on “Sunday Night Football.” Both the Lions (8-8) and Packers (8-8) remain in the playoff hunt, though it is possible that only one of the two will be alive... The post NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC North Week 18 power rankings: Vikings fall once again

We’re down to the final week of the 2022 NFL season and while the NFC North division title was wrapped up by the Minnesota Vikings a couple of weeks ago, two other teams are playing their best ball as they attempt to make the postseason. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are each vying for a wild card spot in the postseason and smoked the Chicago Bears and Vikings, respectively, in Week 17.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

