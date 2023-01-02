Read full article on original website
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Elle Edwards a beautiful bright star - dad
The father of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot in a pub on Christmas Eve, has said she was "the most beautiful and bright star". The family of Ms Edwards, who was hit outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, need answers, police said. Her loved ones said the beautician, who was...
BBC
Sean Patterson Jamaica shooting was contract killing, police say
The murder of a British tourist in Jamaica was a "contract killing" by "unknown assailants", police have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from Shepherd's Bush, west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. He was found at midday on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops
The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, of Stapleton, was found inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20, after someone called 911. The child was unresponsive, with “no obvious signs of trauma,” authorities said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said. The boy’s death left “the entire family devastated,” his grandmother told The Post Saturday. The boy’s parents — Kenya Taylor-Santiago and Ermias Santiago — who could not be reached for comment, have each shared their pain and suffering online. “My heart is heavy when it comes to you son! His...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly
At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
Jailed man leaps from dock at court and goes on run as police launch manhunt
A manhunt has been launched after a man leapt out of the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run. Nicholas Bunclark was jailed for 16 months on Tuesday after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It followed an attack at a hostel on Leyland Road in Southport on November 19 2021.After receiving the custodial sentence from the judge, Bunclark jumped from the dock and ran out of the court. The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to his...
BBC
Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead
Authorities have confirmed the 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar on New Year's Eve has died. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (10-inch) wide shaft of the pillar at a construction site while searching for scrap metal. Rescuers in the province of Dong Thap...
BBC
Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
Two men accused of robbing Mark Cavendish and his model wife are set to go on trial today
Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica earlier this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Husband Shoots Wife Then Himself Hours Into New Year
Police have said the shooting took place less than two hours into 2023 and that one victim survived the incident.
Woman is charged with murder following death of father-of-two who was stabbed after Christmas
Teresa Hanson, aged 53, of West Cowick has been charged and remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today following the death of the father-of-two.
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Man charged with rapes in Shropshire and Worcestershire
A man has been charged with a string of sexual offences, including three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. Glenn Poyner, based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, is also charged with seven counts of rape involving a girl aged between 13 and 15. The charges relate...
