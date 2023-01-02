A manhunt has been launched after a man leapt out of the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run. Nicholas Bunclark was jailed for 16 months on Tuesday after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It followed an attack at a hostel on Leyland Road in Southport on November 19 2021.After receiving the custodial sentence from the judge, Bunclark jumped from the dock and ran out of the court. The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to his...

1 DAY AGO