Your Kids Will Love These Exciting Wyoming Snow Day Activities
Snow days are some of the best days, especially if the temperatures aren't unbearable and the 'W' word isn't blowing and making it miserable outside. Because Wyoming has a pretty good handle on how to deal with weather situations, schools being canceled isn't a normal thing. Sometimes even the most prepared, highly qualified snow removal technicians aren't able to control the snow totals and school has to be called off.
Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers
Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
What’s The Perfect Age To Get Wyoming Kids Ready For Rodeo?
Rodeo is a way of life in Wyoming, and since 2003 it's been the official state sport of Wyoming. The sport is sport that is passed down from generation to generation. If mom and/or dad were involved in rodeo, there's a good chance the kids will be interested in it too. Some of the kids may be a little more into it at a young age than others.
Now Is A Great Time For Wyoming Coyote Hunting
24/7, 365 days a year, is how often you can hunt coyote in Wyoming. Why would you want to hunt them all year? The coyote is a major predator and threatens the Wyoming wildlife and livestock. Wyoming is actually one of the best states for coyote hunting in the country....
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming
It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker
You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
Here’s Why You Need To Lubricate Towing Balls In Wyoming
Living in Wyoming, there's a really good chance you have experience towing a trailer. Could be a horse trailer, camper trailer, car trailer, side by side trailer or a moving trailer, but it's highly likely. When you are getting ready to take off, there are a few things you look...
Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.
Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
What Kind Of Dinosaurs Lived In Wyoming?
That place on the planet we now call Wyoming has been through a lot. It once was at the bottom of an ocean. It's been an inland sea. It's been a swamp. It's been much higher and dryer than it is now. Wyoming was once DINO LAND. Below is a...
The Wyoming Game & Fish Reflects on their Best Stories of 2022
The Wyoming Game & Fish Reflects on some of their most notable projects and news stories over the year. "Each year is different, but one thing remains the same — the department worked tirelessly to conserve more than 800 species of fish and wildlife that call Wyoming home." “I...
Walmart Drone Service Is Expanding, But Wyoming Still Not Included
When it comes to big businesses, it feels like Wyoming is the "black sheep" of the country, often being left out of new innovations. Thus is the case when Walmart announced their partnership with delivery drone company, DroneUp, last year (May 24th, 2022). While it came as no surprise that...
“Jump at the Pump,” Gas Prices Rise Sharply for the First Time in Months
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Jeremy Renner In Critical But Stable Condition After Accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner, known as Hawkeye in multiple movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend while he was plowing snow. According to Renner’s representative:. We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries...
“We Deal with it Because We Have to.” WYDOT talks Staffing Shortages and Workarounds.
"Certainly we have been dealing with staffing shortages for a while. They have been worse this year [2022]." Luke Reiner, the director of Wyoming Department of Transportation, told K2Radio News that his vision for 2023 is filling those vacancies so they can complete their mission fully. "We are working very...
Gov. Gordon Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Former Chief Justice
Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide from today through Jan. 10 in honor of former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Richard Macy. Macy served on the Wyoming Supreme Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2000. He served as Chief...
