Samsung Galaxy S23 leaker tips double the storage, all the colors and Ultra design change

By Mark Spoonauer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChCsU_0k0vCABX00

You can tell we're getting closer to the Samsung Galaxy S23 release date as the rumors are starting to heat up ahead of a possible Samsung Unpacked event in early February. And this latest leak could give Samsung a notable advantage over the iPhone 14.

According to leaker Ahmed Qwaider on Twitter , all three Galaxy S23 models will be getting 256GB of storage to start. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and even the iPhone 14 Pro series stick with 128GB of base storage. So the new Samsung S23 may offer double the storage of the Galaxy S22 and Samsung's biggest foe.

It would break down like this.

  • Galaxy S23: 8GB of RAM + 256GB
  • Galaxy S23+: 8GB of RAM + 256GB
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra: 12GB of RAM + 256GB/512GB/1TB
It's not clear from this leak if the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will offer additional storage options. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to start with 12GB of RAM, which should give it more performance than the S23 and S23+ with 8GB of RAM when paired with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Other Android flagships tend to come with 128GB of storage standard, including the Google Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro and OnePlus 10T . The upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro reportedly starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but it may have a 16GB/256GB option.

Galaxy S23 colors leaked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLrZr_0k0vCABX00

(Image credit: Ahmed Qwaider)
Ahmed Qwaider has another leak on Twitter related to the color options for the Galaxy S23 series.

He says that the colors will be Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and cream. He also claims that there "is no pink or gold color or burgundy or white."

Back in October, display analyst Ross Young tipped that the S23 series would come in black, beige, green and light pink. So we'll have to see which rumor pans out. It's also not clear what hues may be exclusive to the S23 Ultra model.

For the Galaxy S22, the colors were white, black, green, pink gold, bora purple, graphite, sky blue and violet. The Galaxy S22+ got all the same colors except purple, and the S22 Ultra had special burgundy and red options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may get flat display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crDGB_0k0vCABX00

(Image credit: Ahmed Qwaider)
Last but not least, Ahmed Qwaider claims that the screen for the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be flat , which is reportedly in response to user requests. This change will apparently make it easier to write on the 6.8-inch display with the S Pen.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has also been tipped for a powerful new 200MP camera, and just this past week another leaker Ice Universe tweeted that the S23 Ultra' night camera is equivalent to "night vision."

With Samsung's Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 series predicted for as soon as February 1 , it likely won't be long before we see which of these big three rumors is accurate. My money is on all of them being true.

