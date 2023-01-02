ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tPXS_0k0vAx4C00

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) said on Monday Gunjan Patidar, the company's co-founder and chief technical officer, had resigned after more than a decade with the Indian food delivery firm.

"Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company," it said in a stock exchange filing.

His resignation comes after a string of high-profile departures from the company in the last few months, including that of Mohit Gupta, another co-founder, deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara and vice president of global growth Siddharth Jhawar.

Zomato, which did not say why Patidar was resigning, has posted losses narrowing in its last two quarterly results. Its food delivery business' gross order values - the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform - jumped 23% from a year earlier in the September quarter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.
Reuters

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed.
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy