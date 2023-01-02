ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

OBITUARY: Terry Joe ‘Cowboy’ Breeden

By Jennifer Haley
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
Terry Joe “Cowboy” Breeden of Dickson, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, he was 59 years old.

Terry was born May 23, 1963 in Dickson, TN to Jerry Patrick and the late Linda Street Patrick.

Terry had worked as an electrician for Mike Moran Plumbing and Electric.

Survivors include his spouse, Brenda Johnson of Dickson, TN, his sons; Thomas Erranton of White Bluff, TN, Chris Erranton of Burns, TN, Robert Johnson (Heather) of Dickson, TN, Devin Malone of Dickson, TN, daughter, Jerri Lynn Dunn of Lyles, TN; father, Jerry Patrick (Sharon Sullivan) of Dickson, TN, brother, Danny Patrick of Dickson, TN, grandchildren, Shiane Stewart of Hickman County, Rachael Johnson of Paris, TN, Tyler Stewart of Hickman County, Robert Johnson of Paris, TN, Coltyn Stewart of Hickman County, Skylar Erranton of Burns, TN, Abbi Dunn, and Ami Dunn, both of Lyles, TN.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 4:00 PM from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Hulin Patrick officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Saturday. http://taylorsince1909.com

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

