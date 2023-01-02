Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.
Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023
They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit is 16-12-7...
Canadiens vs. Predators prediction: Montreal in great spot on NHL Tuesday
The Montreal Canadiens have run out of steam. After a surprising 14-12-2 start to the season, the Habs have gone just 1-7-1 in their last nine games and now look like they’re on a fast track toward the NHL Draft Lottery. It’s not a bad place for the Canadiens to be heading – they were supposed to be bad this season, and the 2023 Draft Class is deep and headlined by generational talent Connor Bedard – but Montreal will want to get things back to a respectable place before things spiral further out of control for this young roster. Tuesday’s game against...
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
Detroit News
OctoPulse podcast: Wings' Walman dances into NHL history, Annelies Bergmann interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings in 2023 heading into Wednesday's game against the Devils and USA Hockey goalie Annelies Bergmann is the interview guest. Here are highlights from episode 82 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild:. 1:30: Jakub Vrana, Robby Fabbri expected...
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in January
The Winnipeg Jets just finished grinding through a hectic, 16-game December in which they were decimated by injuries to key personnel. Things won’t get much easier for them in the first month of 2023, as they play 15 games in 31 days with two back-to-back situations. Entering the January...
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
Comments / 0