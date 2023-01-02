Bobby Portis’ contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks over the past three NBA seasons have been nothing short of a godsend. The big man has played some of the best basketball of his career with the Bucks, cementing his status as one of the best reserves in the business. With Portis having yet another stellar season off the bench in Milwaukee, there has been some buzz about him potentially earning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award this season. Without question, Portis has been building a strong case to take home the honors for the first time in his career.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO