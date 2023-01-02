Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
NBA admits officiating error late in Bulls' loss to Cavaliers, as Donovan Mitchell should've been called for lane violation ahead of tying layup
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell should’ve been called for a lane violation while missing a free throw with 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation of Cleveland’s comeback win against Chicago on Monday evening, the NBA ruled in its last two-minute report.
Yardbarker
Mike Budenholzer Couldn't Believe Giannis Antetokounmpo Intentionally Put The Ball Out Of Bounds To Get His Brother In The Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the world right now. The Greek Freak has the ability to change the outcome of the game single-handedly at times. One of the most recent examples of it was seen during the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Washington Wizards. Giannis put...
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
Donovan Mitchell scores 71, Cavs beat Bulls in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Round Two: Wizards vs Bucks, Who’s In? Who’s Out?
MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the third game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the second of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington is currently on a five-game winning streak and have won six out of their last seven games. How to...
numberfire.com
Bucks starting Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Tuesday, Bobby Portis to bench
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo will make his 31st start this season after Milwaukee's superstar was sidelined one game with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Washington team allowing 40.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 58.6 FanDuel points.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
Colin Cowherd: The Packers Should Be More Like Wisconsin
Colin Cowherd thinks the Packers should model themselves after Wisconsin football.
Vikings seek to regain momentum against struggling Bears
A month of inconsistency has clouded the Minnesota Vikings’ playoff outlook. With one game remaining before the postseason, the Vikings
Bobby Portis’ Sixth Man of the Year case is growing for Milwaukee Bucks
Bobby Portis’ contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks over the past three NBA seasons have been nothing short of a godsend. The big man has played some of the best basketball of his career with the Bucks, cementing his status as one of the best reserves in the business. With Portis having yet another stellar season off the bench in Milwaukee, there has been some buzz about him potentially earning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award this season. Without question, Portis has been building a strong case to take home the honors for the first time in his career.
Cheboygan boys fall in final seconds at home to Grayling, 57-55
CHEBOYGAN – Coming out of the holiday break, the Cheboygan boys basketball team played arguably its best game of the season against a solid Grayling squad. However, for as well as they executed during most of the contest, the Chiefs weren’t able to come up with the clutch plays down the stretch...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Raptors prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Toronto Raptors in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Raptors prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee has gone...
WISN
Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game
MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
