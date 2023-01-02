ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FanSided

3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
Yardbarker

Round Two: Wizards vs Bucks, Who’s In? Who’s Out?

MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the third game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the second of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington is currently on a five-game winning streak and have won six out of their last seven games. How to...
numberfire.com

Bucks starting Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Tuesday, Bobby Portis to bench

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo will make his 31st start this season after Milwaukee's superstar was sidelined one game with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Washington team allowing 40.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 58.6 FanDuel points.
FanSided

Bobby Portis’ Sixth Man of the Year case is growing for Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis’ contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks over the past three NBA seasons have been nothing short of a godsend. The big man has played some of the best basketball of his career with the Bucks, cementing his status as one of the best reserves in the business. With Portis having yet another stellar season off the bench in Milwaukee, there has been some buzz about him potentially earning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award this season. Without question, Portis has been building a strong case to take home the honors for the first time in his career.
WISN

Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game

MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
GREEN BAY, WI

