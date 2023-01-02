ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Woman, children escape before train hits car stuck on tracks

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwlA1_0k0v9l9600

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bessemer Avenue was closed between East 88 th Street to East 79 th Street Monday after a train hit a car stuck on the tracks.

I-71 N near W. 25th Street reopened after fatal crash

The Cleveland EMS captain told FOX 8 a woman and her children in the car were able to get out before the train made impact.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

Rosemary Pittman
2d ago

The car was stuck but the people in the car were not stuck praise the Lord Hallelujah glory to God now does that not let everyone know just how good God is hes an awesome ontime God thank you Jesus

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland police: Officer taken to hospital after vehicle 'intentionally struck'

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle was struck on the city's east side Wednesday, authorities confirm to 3News. The "undercover" Cleveland Division of Police car was allegedly hit "intentionally" near the intersection of East 156th Street and Damon Avenue on the edge of the Waterloo Arts District neighborhood. The officer's exact condition has not been released, but officials say they did not suffer any broken bones and were not bleeding when transported to Cleveland Clinic Euclid General Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator

Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Euclid man killed, 2 others injured at gas station on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a shooting in which a Euclid man was killed and two others were injured at a gas station Monday on the city’s East Side. Samuel Tinsley, 33, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station at 6206 Woodland Ave., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Tinsley on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman killed in crash Sunday night at I-71/I-90 split

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a deadly accident that happened Sunday night at the I-90 eastbound at the I-71 northbound split. Police say a woman -- approximately 35 years old -- was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She has not been identified yet. EMS transported...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

83K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy