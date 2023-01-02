Woman, children escape before train hits car stuck on tracks
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bessemer Avenue was closed between East 88 th Street to East 79 th Street Monday after a train hit a car stuck on the tracks.I-71 N near W. 25th Street reopened after fatal crash
The Cleveland EMS captain told FOX 8 a woman and her children in the car were able to get out before the train made impact.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
