Woman, children escape before train hits car stuck on tracks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bessemer Avenue was closed between East 88 th Street to East 79 th Street Monday after a train hit a car stuck on the tracks.

The Cleveland EMS captain told FOX 8 a woman and her children in the car were able to get out before the train made impact.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

