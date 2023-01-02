Read full article on original website
Related
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
More kids sickened by edibles at home as legal pot grows
Nearly a quarter of the children wound up hospitalized, some seriously ill, according to a new analysis in the journal Pediatrics.
Virginia grocery tax and new laws in 2023
Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties.
Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023
New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
According to United Van Lines' 46th Annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second state on the list of places that people were moving out of in 2022.
Builder
Study: Vermont Ranks No. 1 in Inbound Migration for 2022
Driven by career changes, retirement, and a desire to be closer to family, Americans continued to move to lower-density areas in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 46th annual National Movers Study. For the second year in a row, state-to-state migration patterns reveal that Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration at 77%.
WPFO
Rural lawmakers challenge new push to ban flavored tobacco in Maine
(BDN) -- A bill that would ban flavored tobacco products in Maine has momentum after bans in four large communities, but a skeptical group of rural lawmakers may stand in the way of passage. Backers say the evidence is clear that younger Mainers are being hooked too early on such...
More people are moving out of Massachusetts than moving in, study says
For the third year in a row, Massachusetts was named among the top 10 “most moved from” states in the country, according to a moving company’s annual study. Results gathered by United Van Lines in its 46th annual National Movers Study placed the Commonwealth seventh on the list, with 56.6% of respondents moving out while new residents total at 43.4%.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0