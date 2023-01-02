ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Retirement Daily

Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
Builder

Study: Vermont Ranks No. 1 in Inbound Migration for 2022

Driven by career changes, retirement, and a desire to be closer to family, Americans continued to move to lower-density areas in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 46th annual National Movers Study. For the second year in a row, state-to-state migration patterns reveal that Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration at 77%.
WPFO

Rural lawmakers challenge new push to ban flavored tobacco in Maine

(BDN) -- A bill that would ban flavored tobacco products in Maine has momentum after bans in four large communities, but a skeptical group of rural lawmakers may stand in the way of passage. Backers say the evidence is clear that younger Mainers are being hooked too early on such...
