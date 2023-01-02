Read full article on original website
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
wutc.org
For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind
In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
wutc.org
Unlocking The Quantum Frontier In Gig City
The future in computing is quantum - and that future will unfold here in Chattanooga. Near the end of last year, EPB - the city’s public utility and a trailblazer in high-speed internet - announced the first commercial quantum network in this country, aimed at researchers and entrepreneurs. What...
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
WTVC
Erlanger East welcomes first Chattanooga baby of 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erlanger East tells us they welcomed in the first baby of 2023 in Chattanooga. The nurse in charge of the Labor and Delivery unit tells us they checked with Parkridge East and Erlanger Baroness, and so far all signs point to Laura Probasco, born at 5:14 AM Sunday morning, being the first Chattanooga baby of the New Year.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
murfreesboro.com
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
wilsonpost.com
Lee, Salyers announce creation of Savage Gulf State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties, a boost for recreation in the region, bringing the total of Tennessee’s state parks to 57. The park, featuring one of...
mymix1041.com
Judge Andrew Morgan – Unite TN Juvenile Court Interest Meeting
We were joined by Judge Andrew Morgan to share update from his first few month serving as judge in Bradley County. He shared about new software systems that are soon going to be offered to veterans in our area. They are offering a training session Friday at. Avenue Church. 1720...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
WTVC
Large trash fire near Lookout Valley homes put out Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms crews put out a large trash fire in Lookout Valley Sunday night. A CFD spokesperson says the battalion chief who responded says despite the large trash fire, there was no structural damage to a nearby house. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Dec. 26-Jan. 1
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
chattanoogacw.com
Cleveland farmer one of many in Tennessee now eligible for select sales tax exemptions
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It started with two seeds for apple trees. 50 years later Apple Valley Orchard has over 12,000 trees, requiring time and money to keep the legacy running. Now, a new tax break can help farms across Tennessee keep growing. "There are fewer and fewer of us...
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
WDEF
Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
WTVC
Vehicle hit by train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle was hit by a train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Around 1p.m. HCSO says a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing:
utc.edu
Dr. Angela Davis to keynote UTC MLK Day events
Dr. Angela Davis, a prominent educator, author and public speaker, is the keynote speaker for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga MLK Day 2023 celebration taking place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. This will be the 10th...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
