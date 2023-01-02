Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
thewestsidegazette.com
Hundreds of Miramar Children Receive Gifts for the Holiday Thanks to Generous Donations from Miramar Park of Commerce
MIRAMAR, Fla. — The Sunbeam Polar Express made its 7th annual drive through Miramar just before the holidays, delivering toys, games, bikes, books and more to the Miramar Police Department. Gifts were donated by Miramar Park of Commerce tenants and vendors and were given to underserved children in Miramar as well as children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital by Operation Blue Squad.
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
communitynewspapers.com
19th annual Tropical Nights Gala raises $500K for UM-NSU CARD
Tropical Nights, the annual gala benefitting the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the iconic InterContinental Miami Hotel in Downtown Miami. The 19th annual gala raised $500,000 for UM-NSU CARD and will...
communitynewspapers.com
Generous donation to help Pinecrest Police with Active Shooter Training
This slideshow requires JavaScript. These days it’s so important for every community to be ready for gun violence and that includes our own backyard. The Pinecrest Police Department is getting some help to plan for one of these worst-case scenarios with stepped-up active shooter training. The Moskowitz Family Foundation donated $65,000 for police firearms and active shooter firearm simulation training equipment and the accompanying accessories. The Moskowitz Family Foundation was presented with the 2022 Village of Pinecrest Police Citizen Award, for their dedication and important contributions to the Pinecrest Police.
hotelbusiness.com
HB on the Scene: Broward College’s President Haile
Hosted and sponsored by Valley Forge Fabrics, Hotel Business held an executive roundtable that discussed diversity, equity and inclusion in the hotel industry. Before the session, Gregory Adam Haile, president, Broward College, an institution of higher education located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, offered words of encouragement and a call to action to the industry to look to underserved communities for the next generation of hospitality leaders.
communitynewspapers.com
M-DCPS Magnet programs offer students a world of choices
When it comes to educational opportunity and innovation, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is leading the country as one of the most innovative and progressive school districts with more than 370 distinct magnet programs available for students in over 100 public schools throughout the county. M-DCPS Magnet programs foster diverse...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Pineda
Westminster Christian School senior Natalia Pineda started a community service project called Smiles4AllMiami. It’s also a club at Westminster. “I started it my sophomore year,” she says. “A lot of homeless people and people in Miami did not have access to a lot of dental products like toothbrushes and toothpaste. I did research and learned toothbrushes need to be replaced often.”
communitynewspapers.com
Homestead to Host Annual Community Breakfast Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
WHAT: Homestead – Florida City Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast. WHEN: Friday, January 13, 2023, 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM. WHERE: Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, Florida 33030. Nearly sixty years after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade physicians lend helping hand to colleagues in Lee County
At the direction of their leadership, the membership of the Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), recently held a fundraiser to benefit physicians from Lee County who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation. As a result of their efforts, over $13,500 was raised to help physicians in the impacted...
communitynewspapers.com
Pure Water Factory Proudly Sponsors 72nd Beaux Art Festival of Art
Pure Water Factory (PWF) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts, taking place January 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it,” states co-owner Elliott James, quoting Chinese contemporary artist, documentarian, and...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
erienewsnow.com
Afterschool program 'MicroSociety' gives kids life skills in West Little River
MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) -- An afterschool program in Miami's West Little River neighborhood is putting kids in charge and to work- as early as kindergarten. Welcome to "Dukeville" it's like a tiny city where all the students have jobs and run everything including the government. This is at New Jerusalem...
communitynewspapers.com
72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival returns to UM campus, Jan. 14-15
The 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return, Jan. 14-15, bringing more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus. Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of the Watsco Center, and admission to the festival is free, thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
jitneybooks.com
Casandra Tanenbaum on Florida Flow Fest
Florida Flow Fest returns to Ft Lauderdale’s Esplanade Park Sunday, January 15 from 10 am to 9 pm. The annual event features workshops in flow arts, circus arts, dance, and yoga. The event promises spontaneous dance parties, unique and magical vendors (including The Jitney) and mind blowing performances. Florida Flow Fest is completely free to attend but workshops require passes available to purchase here. Event organizer Casandra Tanenbaum hopped on to the Jitney to tell people what to expect from Florida Flow Fest.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Tong Jing
Senior Tong Jing is Miami Palmetto High School’s Silver Knight nominee for Math. In middle school he saw friends struggling with math classes that he breezed through. He founded Southwood Middle School’s Math Club and offered free math tutoring along with other math scholars. “I’ve always like helping...
communitynewspapers.com
Meet your Pinecrest Police Officers
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Pinecrest Police Department, led by Chief Jason Cohen, was created in 1997 and maintains a Gold Standard credential rating by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Residents and visitors to the Village of Pinecrest should consider that behind each badge is a human being who cares deeply about the community they have sworn to protect with their lives, if necessary.
communitynewspapers.com
County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
communitynewspapers.com
Holiday season events winding down; Happy 2023!
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The holidays are almost over, concluding with Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. It has been a busier-than-usual season for most of us. 2022 closed with some spectacular events including the Villagers Historic House Tour on Dec. 10; Jr. OB Parade, Dec. 11, followed by Jr. OB tennis and basketball tournaments, Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run, Night Garden that runs through January at Fairchild, the December 30 Orange Bowl Game, and the list goes on with lots of holiday parties.
