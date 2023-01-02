Read full article on original website
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
The Verge
What to expect from CES 2023
CES is almost here. You can already see it if you look around: announcements about new display tech, news posts filled with spec details, and lots of strange gadgets suddenly popping up out of nowhere. The Consumer Electronics Show is the starting point for the year in tech — a...
The Verge
CES 2023: all the news from the year’s biggest tech conference
CES, also known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is the biggest tech trade show of the year, kicking off the first week of January and setting the stage for trends, announcements, and ascendant product categories we’ll see throughout the rest of 2023. The show will give us an early look at the latest developments in TVs and laptops, useful (and sometimes invasive) smart home gadgets, and plenty of phones, monitors, cars, and smart toilets in between.
Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES
A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus (AIR.PA) had started "exploratory talks" to take a minority share in the firm's cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources.
Engadget
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera
The biggest update is that cheaper price point. For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Project Leonardo is PlayStation’s new accessibility-focused controller
Sony is creating a new PlayStation controller built with accessibility in mind, dubbed Project Leonardo. The “highly customizable” controller aims to allow more players to experience PlayStation games. The new comes from Sony’s CES 2023 keynote, which featured several gaming announcements. The company put an emphasis on innovation...
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
Apple Insider
Samsung announces massive 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung is going all-out at CES 2023 with a new lineup of impressive monitors for gaming, content creation, and productivity. Anyone looking for a massive gaming monitor can stop looking. The new Samsung Odyssey...
Engadget
Roland's first gaming product is the Bridge Cast streaming mixer
Expect submixes, voice effects and a novel way to customize how it looks. Roland may be a mainstay in the electronic music world, but it also dabbles in the occasional creator product, too. This year at CES the company has unveiled an audio interface aimed squarely at streamers and it’s called the Bridge Cast ($299).
BBC
Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned
One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
Engadget
Goodyear shows off 90 percent sustainable tires and traction-tracking treads at CES 2023
Last CES, Goodyear dazzled the assembled crowds with a protype tire that derived some 70 percent of its recipe from sustainable sources. This CES, Goodyear is back with an impressive iterative improvement — 90 percent sustainable materials will go into this one! A full 20 percent more sustainment, huzzah!
Engadget
OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 will be available in China on January 9th
The devices will make their global debut on February 7th. OnePlus has officially launched its new flagship phone and earbuds in China, more than a month before their global debut. The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in the company's home country starting on January 9th before their worldwide release on February 7th. OnePlus had already revealed most of the new phone's features back in December, and its most notable offerings include the Alert Slider, which was absent from the OnePlus 10T. True to its name, the slider makes it easy to shift from alert mode to silent or vibrate and vice versa.
Phone Arena
LG to unveil their newest OLED and foldable displays at CES 2023
LG has announced today via a press release that it will be showing off its newest display lineup at CES 2023. Among the futuristic displays that will be unveiled will be automotive display solutions and foldable OLED displays. The 8” 360-degree foldable OLED that LG Display has developed is a...
CES bets on post-pandemic bounce
After two years of pandemic-driven setbacks, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is aiming for a comeback. Driving the news: CES hopes to draw at least 100,000 in-person attendees to its annual trade show in Las Vegas this week — but it's unclear when, if ever, the mega-conference will return to its pre-pandemic peak of over 180,000 attendees.
Engadget
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million over EV range disclosures
Antitrust regulators say Tesla failed to point out that driving ranges are shorter in cold weather. has suffered another blow after a South Korea regulator said it would fine the company 2.85 billion won ($2.24 million) for failing to disclose the shorter ranges of its electric vehicles in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla EV ranges drop by up to 50.5 percent in cold weather, compared with the ranges that the company stated online.
