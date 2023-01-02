HAZEL DELL, Wash, — A locally notorious Hazel Dell bartender has been arrested for stalking - making it his 7th arrest in 2 months, adding to a long list of charges. On January 3, shortly after 2 a.m., Clark County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a report of a pickup truck and travel trailer which had rolled down the street and come to rest on a property near NE 11th Ave. in Hazel Dell. The deputies arrived to find the involved flatbed trailer was registered to Johnny Forsyth, 44, of Vancouver.

HAZEL DELL, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO