Man arrested for University of Idaho murders agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University,...
Why land use laws may stall psilocybin rollout in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — It's been two years since Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychotropic substance found in certain types of mushrooms. The state is still a ways away from breaking ground on its first service center, and investors say land use...
Notorious Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in 2 months

HAZEL DELL, Wash, — A locally notorious Hazel Dell bartender has been arrested for stalking - making it his 7th arrest in 2 months, adding to a long list of charges. On January 3, shortly after 2 a.m., Clark County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a report of a pickup truck and travel trailer which had rolled down the street and come to rest on a property near NE 11th Ave. in Hazel Dell. The deputies arrived to find the involved flatbed trailer was registered to Johnny Forsyth, 44, of Vancouver.
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
