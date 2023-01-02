ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

Nursemaid’s Elbow

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dr. Scott Hamilton joined Passe Partout to share how to avoid dislocating your child’s elbow, nicknamed Nursemaid’s elbow. For more tips and tricks for the best care for children, visit parentsdontfret.com.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

CivicCon Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One Acadia is hosting CivicCon Acadiana on Jan. 11 to talk about ‘The Basics.’ CivicCon will focus on strategies for the community to support vibrant learning and development in small children. The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of early brain development. For more information or to register for CivicCon, visit OneAcadiana.org/Events.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Hilliard Art Museum Gala

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Hilliard Art Museum will be hosting their annual gala on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. This gala will honor Roger Ogden, a Lafayette native, and found of Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. Ogden helped to put Southern art on the national radar. The gala is open to the public. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, just search Ogden Gala.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Wings, burgers, drinks and more any day of the week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Craig Smith from Smitty’s Wings spent the morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen sporting different wings, chicken tenders, and burgers. Originally opened in 2016, Smitty’s has had a wild ride. Still, the wings are as good as ever. SMITTY’S WINGS. 2424 Ambassador...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

ATTENTION: Road Closure in Carencro

Some Carencro residents could experience delays in the near future. The City of the Carencro announced that a road will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Tuesday, January 10. A crew will be installing a new sewer system. This project is taking place at the intersection of Walter Drive and Rampart Drive.
CARENCRO, LA
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA

