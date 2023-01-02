Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Nursemaid’s Elbow
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dr. Scott Hamilton joined Passe Partout to share how to avoid dislocating your child’s elbow, nicknamed Nursemaid’s elbow. For more tips and tricks for the best care for children, visit parentsdontfret.com.
Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Announces Opening Date
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In September of 2022, Deano's and Prejean's owner Tim Metcalf announced he was the new owner of the old Trapp's in Broussard. As Deano's has two locations in Lafayette, so would Prejean's have two locations in Lafayette Parish with this acquisition. Well, now, an opening...
KLFY.com
CivicCon Acadiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One Acadia is hosting CivicCon Acadiana on Jan. 11 to talk about ‘The Basics.’ CivicCon will focus on strategies for the community to support vibrant learning and development in small children. The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of early brain development. For more information or to register for CivicCon, visit OneAcadiana.org/Events.
Youngsville mayor announces start of 2023 Mardi Gras season
Youngsville Mayor, Ken Ritter, announced the start of their 2023 Mardi Gras season.
KLFY.com
Hilliard Art Museum Gala
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Hilliard Art Museum will be hosting their annual gala on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. This gala will honor Roger Ogden, a Lafayette native, and found of Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. Ogden helped to put Southern art on the national radar. The gala is open to the public. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, just search Ogden Gala.
New principal named at Northside High in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System has named Perry Myles as principal of Northside High School
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and Acadiana Area
This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, so we have just a few weeks until things culminate with the world's biggest party. Leading up to Fat Tuesday, we've got Mardi Gras balls, chicken runs, and lots and lots of parades. We've gathered a list of as...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KLFY.com
Wings, burgers, drinks and more any day of the week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Craig Smith from Smitty’s Wings spent the morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen sporting different wings, chicken tenders, and burgers. Originally opened in 2016, Smitty’s has had a wild ride. Still, the wings are as good as ever. SMITTY’S WINGS. 2424 Ambassador...
Vermilion River Bridge on E. Broussard Road to Close Thursday Morning
Thursday will be a big day for repair work across Lafayette Parish. Plus, there are lane closures happening near the Louisiana-Texas state line that you need to be aware of.
and books too Announces Retirement Sale, Signaling End of an Era for Lafayette Comic Book Staple
The owner of and books too on Johnston street announced the store will be having a retirement sale, marking the end of an era for the Lafayette comic book store. The announcement was made on Monday (Jan 2.) via the official and books too Facebook page with a photo detailing their retirement sale.
Opelousas family’s Christmas saved by heroic neighbor
In Opelousas, a family's Christmas was saved by the heroic act of a neighbor.
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
1037thegame.com
ATTENTION: Road Closure in Carencro
Some Carencro residents could experience delays in the near future. The City of the Carencro announced that a road will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Tuesday, January 10. A crew will be installing a new sewer system. This project is taking place at the intersection of Walter Drive and Rampart Drive.
Residents mark anniversary of plane crash that killed 5 near Lafayette post office
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Sorrow and remembrance continue to hang over the memorial near the Feu Follet post office in Lafayette as residents in the area recall the tragic plane crash that killed five people on Dec. 28, 2019. The plane left Lafayette headed to Atlanta for the 2019 Peach Bowl featuring LSU and Oklahoma. News […]
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
UPDATE 1/4/23 8 a.m.: Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson tweeted Tuesday that all lanes of I-10 eastbound will remain closed until load testing is done Wednesday. Wilson said the boom of an excavator was improperly positioned and hit the bridge structures. UPDATE 1/3/22 6:22 p.m.: The I-10 eastbound bridge...
fox8live.com
Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
