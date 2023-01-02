ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bluff, TN

OBITUARY: William Harvey Adcock

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago
William Harvey Adcock of White Bluff, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, he was 85 years old.

He was born February 10, 1937 in Burns, TN (Iron Hill) to the late Joseph Paul Adcock and Cora Lee Luther Adcock.

He enlisted in the Army and was a member of the 230th Armored Division first stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas and was then transferred to Germany to serve as an operator and drove personnel carriers while stationed there; he served his country and received the ranking of PVT SP-4.

He was a simple man who worked hard and took care of his family. After he retired, he enjoyed going to yard sales with his beloved wife, and always managed to find a deal somewhere. To those who knew him, he was a hard worker, a good man, and a good friend.

Preceded in Death by his wife Mary Emily Hooper Adcock.

He is survived by his daughter Wanda (Kevin), his sons Billy (Denise) and Wendell (Karen), and his grandchildren, Emily (Scotty), Wes (Lindsey), Wade, Will, Alex, Kaylin, Kassie, and his great-grandson Zander along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3rd with Robert G. Wetterau officiating. Burial to follow at Stuart Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Monday and 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Dickson Funeral Home 209 East College Street, Dickson, TN, 37055, 615-446-2313, dicksonfuneralhome.com

