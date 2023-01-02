ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL screws Detroit Lions’ fans once again

Leading up to the 2022 season, I predicted that the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers would potentially be for a playoff spot. Well, here we are leading up to the final week of the season, and the Lions’ final game COULD mean everything to them. Or, thanks to the NFL, it could mean absolutely nothing to the Lions in terms of a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dallasexpress.com

Mavs Win Seventh Straight Game

Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Luka Doncic tallied 39 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, including 29 points while playing the entire second half and a career-high tying 18 made free throws.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bates-Diop continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Knicks. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Bates-Diop...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Michigan men's basketball history

Even with the storied tradition of Michigan basketball, the program has just one national championship to date. However, the Wolverines have finished runner-up on six occasions. That's even more baffling considering the number of great, even legendary, players the program has produced. With that in mind, here are the 20 best in our mind. Listed in chronological order.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY

