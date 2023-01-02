Read full article on original website
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
NFL screws Detroit Lions’ fans once again
Leading up to the 2022 season, I predicted that the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers would potentially be for a playoff spot. Well, here we are leading up to the final week of the season, and the Lions’ final game COULD mean everything to them. Or, thanks to the NFL, it could mean absolutely nothing to the Lions in terms of a playoff spot.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
Mavs Win Seventh Straight Game
Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Luka Doncic tallied 39 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, including 29 points while playing the entire second half and a career-high tying 18 made free throws.
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bates-Diop continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Knicks. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Bates-Diop...
This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal Tallies 38 Points And 15 Rebounds In Win Against Clippers
On Jan. 4, 2000, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the new millennium with an intra-city matchup against the struggling Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers entered the game with a 10-game winning streak in tact, but stumbled early out of the gate and trailed by five points after one quarter.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Hornets prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Grizzlies-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below. Memphis has gone 23-13...
The greatest players in Michigan men's basketball history
Even with the storied tradition of Michigan basketball, the program has just one national championship to date. However, the Wolverines have finished runner-up on six occasions. That's even more baffling considering the number of great, even legendary, players the program has produced. With that in mind, here are the 20 best in our mind. Listed in chronological order.
Why Jamaal Williams Doesn’t Care If Aaron Rodgers Trash Talks Lions
Jamaal Williams is a man of simple needs in life. The Lions running back led Detroit to a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday behind a 144-yard, one touchdown performance. The win sets up a do-or-die matchup against the Packers in Week 18. Green Bay clinches a postseason...
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
