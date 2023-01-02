Leading up to the 2022 season, I predicted that the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers would potentially be for a playoff spot. Well, here we are leading up to the final week of the season, and the Lions’ final game COULD mean everything to them. Or, thanks to the NFL, it could mean absolutely nothing to the Lions in terms of a playoff spot.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO