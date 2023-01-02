OBITUARY: Mason Whitney Tidwell

Mr. Mason Whitney Tidwell, age 87, of Burns, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Horizon Medical Center.

Born in Dickson County, Mason was the son of the late Rufus and Audie Pendergrass Tidwell.

He served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Bon Aqua United Methodist Church. Mason was a retired expeditor for the McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing Corporation. Even after retirement, Mason stayed busy farming, and gardening, and growing bamboo. For many years, he and his wife volunteered at the Renaissance Center in Dickson.

He took pleasure in feeding the birds and watching them at the feeders. He enjoyed listening to old country music and gospel music and spent a lot of time converting his old music media to more modern media. Mason loved his family and his church family as well.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Turnage Tidwell, Burns; his daughter, Sharon Renois (David), Belleville, IL; his son, Kenneth Tidwell, Cahokia, IL; grandsons, Cory Renois, Justin Couch, Ben Currens, and Nick Tidwell. He was preceded by a daughter, Karen Couch, and by a sister, Lucille Stanfield.

Funeral services for Mason Whitney Tidwell, age 87, of Burns, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 from the chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Melrose officiating. Interment will follow in the Parker-Fowlkes Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, January 1st from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Monday from 10 until service time. http://taylorsince1909.com

For those desiring, memorials are suggested to Parker-Fowlkes Cemetery Fund.

