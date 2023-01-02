ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, TN

OBITUARY: Mason Whitney Tidwell

By Jennifer Haley
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHCTe_0k0v9Gyh00

Mr. Mason Whitney Tidwell, age 87, of Burns, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Horizon Medical Center.

Born in Dickson County, Mason was the son of the late Rufus and Audie Pendergrass Tidwell.

He served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Bon Aqua United Methodist Church. Mason was a retired expeditor for the McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing Corporation. Even after retirement, Mason stayed busy farming, and gardening, and growing bamboo. For many years, he and his wife volunteered at the Renaissance Center in Dickson.

He took pleasure in feeding the birds and watching them at the feeders. He enjoyed listening to old country music and gospel music and spent a lot of time converting his old music media to more modern media. Mason loved his family and his church family as well.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Turnage Tidwell, Burns; his daughter, Sharon Renois (David), Belleville, IL; his son, Kenneth Tidwell, Cahokia, IL; grandsons, Cory Renois, Justin Couch, Ben Currens, and Nick Tidwell. He was preceded by a daughter, Karen Couch, and by a sister, Lucille Stanfield.

Funeral services for Mason Whitney Tidwell, age 87, of Burns, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 from the chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Melrose officiating. Interment will follow in the Parker-Fowlkes Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, January 1st from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Monday from 10 until service time. http://taylorsince1909.com

For those desiring, memorials are suggested to Parker-Fowlkes Cemetery Fund.

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

Related
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Shirley Smith Travis

Shirley Jean Smith Travis, age 81 of Charlotte, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at NHC in Dickson, TN. Shirley was born November 6, 1941, to Joseph Burns & Ruth Violetta Sesler Smith. She loved Quilting and being with her Grandchildren and Family. Visitation will be on 4-8...
CHARLOTTE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Emma Jean Jackson Felts

Mrs. Emma Jean Jackson Felts, age 88, of Charlotte, TN died peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Nashville Center for Rehab. She was born in Dickson County to the late Charlie Martin and Hagar Ollie Wells Jackson. Her husband, James “Junior” Felts, Jr., preceded her in death in...
CHARLOTTE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Terry Joe ‘Cowboy’ Breeden

Terry Joe “Cowboy” Breeden of Dickson, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, he was 59 years old. Terry was born May 23, 1963 in Dickson, TN to Jerry Patrick and the late Linda Street Patrick. Terry had worked as an electrician for Mike Moran Plumbing and...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: William Harvey Adcock

William Harvey Adcock of White Bluff, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, he was 85 years old. He was born February 10, 1937 in Burns, TN (Iron Hill) to the late Joseph Paul Adcock and Cora Lee Luther Adcock. He enlisted in the Army and was a member...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Edith Jean Overton

Edith Jean Overton, age 90, of Dickson, TN passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Dickson Health & Rehab. She was born May 30, 1932, in Dickson, TN, to the late Basil and Florence Brown Lankford. Mrs. Overton was a member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ. Visitation will...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Wanda Gale Sensing

Wanda Gale Sensing, Age 69. of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on January 22, 1953, in Highland Park, Michigan. Wanda had many crafty talents including knitting and jewelry making. Her family will remember her for being a hard-working, strong-willed lady with a giving and generous heart. She would help anyone in need. It was Mrs. Sensing’s wish to be cremated.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Aline Spicer Taylor Kerr

Mrs. Aline Spicer Taylor Kerr, age 98 of White Bluff, TN died on December 24, 2022, at the NHC of Dickson, TN. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Feed the Bluff, or to the Nashville Rescue Mission. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday,...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Thomas Larry ‘T. Larry’ Gardner

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Duke officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. The place of rest will be in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
BURNS, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Geneva K. Burgess

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Burns Baptist Church, with Bro. Aaron Terkecki officiating. Visitation will take place at the church beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens. Geneva K. Burgess,...
BURNS, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. 1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept. Tuesday, January 3,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
636
Followers
3K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy