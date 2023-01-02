A little flare of Aspen just setup shop here in Glenwood Springs — at the Aspenite

Read full article on original website
Improvements coming to Rifle’s Skinner Field — once snow melts, of course
Though there’s lots of snow and it’s only January, Rifle officials are in a softball frame of mind. Skinner Field at Deerfield Park is earmarked this spring to receive $383,840 in improvements. This includes $350,000 worth of new lights and another $33,840 for new temporary home run fencing.
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers
They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
PHOTOS: Wild winter weather hits Glenwood Springs
If you hadn’t noticed already, snow is everywhere this week. Up to three inches of new snow was forecast in the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday. This meant storefront owners broke out shovels, motorists scraped their windshields and waterfowl foraged for food — all in a real-life snow globe. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
Rifle pays the most in Garfield County for senior Traveler services
The bill for a public transit service that specializes in offering free rides to senior citizens throughout Garfield County recently came in higher than expected for Rifle. The Traveler, run by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, as well as the Garfield County-run senior meals program, is costing $184,755. For 2023, however, Rifle budgeted $130,000 to cover these costs.
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Meet the newest police officers at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department
Despite nationwide recruitment challenges pervasive in law enforcement, local agencies have welcomed several new officers throughout 2022. At the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department, recent recruits are getting situated in their new roles and among them, some newcomers are getting situated in the valley. Per fall...
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Sixth graders at Glenwood Springs Middle School have some inventive solutions to everyday problems
The fall semester at Glenwood Springs Middle School saw the return of some traditional student-project showcase events that have been on hold since before the pandemic. Among them was the sixth-grade students’ Solutions Symposium, which took center stage at the school just before the holiday break on Dec. 20.
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
