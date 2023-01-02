ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

A little flare of Aspen just setup shop here in Glenwood Springs — at the Aspenite

By Cassandra Ballard
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Improvements coming to Rifle’s Skinner Field — once snow melts, of course

Though there’s lots of snow and it’s only January, Rifle officials are in a softball frame of mind. Skinner Field at Deerfield Park is earmarked this spring to receive $383,840 in improvements. This includes $350,000 worth of new lights and another $33,840 for new temporary home run fencing.
RIFLE, CO
Vail Daily

The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers

They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Wild winter weather hits Glenwood Springs

If you hadn’t noticed already, snow is everywhere this week. Up to three inches of new snow was forecast in the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday. This meant storefront owners broke out shovels, motorists scraped their windshields and waterfowl foraged for food — all in a real-life snow globe. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle pays the most in Garfield County for senior Traveler services

The bill for a public transit service that specializes in offering free rides to senior citizens throughout Garfield County recently came in higher than expected for Rifle. The Traveler, run by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, as well as the Garfield County-run senior meals program, is costing $184,755. For 2023, however, Rifle budgeted $130,000 to cover these costs.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail

A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Delta County searching for missing duck hunter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Bad weather forced Delta County Sheriff’s Office to dial back its recent search for a man who went missing just days before the Christmas holiday. Wayne Phillips, age 51, went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Dec. 21, but he never […]
DELTA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy