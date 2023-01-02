Mcdonald’s of Michigan and Go Ski Michigan team up to get people on the slopes! Details with McDonald’s Owner Ken Berg. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO