Whitmer State of the State address will be January 25th
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address on Wednesday, January 25th. This will be the first State of the State delivered in person at the Capitol in three years and the first delivered by a Democratic governor to a Democratic Legislature in 40 years. Bobby Leddy...
Tuned into the Library of Michigan
Tuned into the Library of Michigan, speaking with Law Reference Librarian Eric Kennedy, topic, the State Law Library and it’s services. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Mcdonald’s of Michigan
Mcdonald's of Michigan and Go Ski Michigan team up to get people on the slopes! Details with McDonald's Owner Ken Berg.
Commercial Real Estate Insiders
Commercial Real Estate Insiders, today's topic Holiday Shopping/Retail Activity in West Michigan, Mark Ansara and Mike Murray to discuss.
