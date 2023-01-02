Read full article on original website
Girls’ HS basketball rewind: Tuesday’s scores, stars, upcoming schedule
Get Tuesday’s girls’ basketball boxscores, stars and upcoming schedule
Inside Nova
Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament
The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell players earn all-state recognition
The third annual HighSchoolOT all-state volleyball team, released this week, included several players from 3A state champion North Iredell, which finished the 2022 season 33-0. Senior outside hitter Emma Norris, an East Carolina signee, earned first-team all-state honors. She finished with 432 kills, including 24 in the state final victory...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln
OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln. Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1). North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the...
Ohio’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best post players for the 2022-23 season
Who are the top post players in Ohio high school girls basketball this season?
Georgetown sets dubious mark with 25th straight Big East loss
Georgetown lost to Villanova on Wednesday night, extending the Hoyas' regular-season conference losing streak to a record 25 games.
Community remembers local Hall of Fame coach
The gym inside of Boardman High School was a littler quieter Wednesday after the school district lost one of its own.
Cardinal Spellman looks to get back on track against Kennedy Catholic
The Cardinal Spellman High School basketball team had a rough start in the A Division of the Catholic High School Athletic Association.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hicks has Lady Eagles rolling
The Johnson Central Lady Eagles are adjusting to change in a positive way under first-year coach Jim Hicks. After winning two of three games this past week in the Carolina Invitational, the Lady Eagles stand at 11-3. Here is a look at action this past week:. Johnson Central….62. Greenbrier...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs shine in Carolina
Lawrence County captured the Carolina Invitational Tournament championship with a 64-53 victory over Morgantown in a showdown played in Charleston, SC on Friday. Kensley Feltner, who was named tournament MVP, fired in 27 points, and grabbed nine rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 9-3. Sophie Adkins finished with 14...
