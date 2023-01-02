ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament

The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
MARSHALL, VA
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell players earn all-state recognition

The third annual HighSchoolOT all-state volleyball team, released this week, included several players from 3A state champion North Iredell, which finished the 2022 season 33-0. Senior outside hitter Emma Norris, an East Carolina signee, earned first-team all-state honors. She finished with 432 kills, including 24 in the state final victory...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell nabs conference win over North Lincoln

OLIN—North Iredell dominated the first and fourth quarters Tuesday on its way to a 67-40 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory over North Lincoln. Jewel Allen led three Raiders in double figures with a game-high 16 points against the Knights (3-8, 1-1). North Iredell (8-5, 2-1) led 18-6 after the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hicks has Lady Eagles rolling

The Johnson Central Lady Eagles are adjusting to change in a positive way under first-year coach Jim Hicks. After winning two of three games this past week in the Carolina Invitational, the Lady Eagles stand at 11-3. Here is a look at action this past week:. Johnson Central….62. Greenbrier...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs shine in Carolina

Lawrence County captured the Carolina Invitational Tournament championship with a 64-53 victory over Morgantown in a showdown played in Charleston, SC on Friday. Kensley Feltner, who was named tournament MVP, fired in 27 points, and grabbed nine rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 9-3. Sophie Adkins finished with 14...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

