WAND TV
Decatur house fire considered 'suspicious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur law enforcement suspect arson is to blame for a house fire that called firefighters out January 3. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of E. Wood St. around 10 p.m. for a single-story house fire. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from...
WAND TV
Family, dogs escape Urbana house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A family and pets escaped a house fire in Urbana New Year's Eve. The Urbana Fire Department was called to a working fire in the 1900 block of Willow Rd. around 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially sent...
WAND TV
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Decatur on New Year's Eve identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot and killed in Decatur New Year's Eve has been identified. Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
WAND TV
Suspect involved in Decatur shooting enters plea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured 3 people pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Court records indicated on Tuesday, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
WAND TV
Car dealership creates grant program for downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses. Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year. “Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would...
WAND TV
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
WAND TV
Learn about winter sowing from Macon County Master Gardeners
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Master Gardeners from the Illinois Extension will be hosting a class to teach local gardeners about winter sowing. This popular strategy exposes seeds to cold temperatures while keeping them protected in a closed container. The container and seeds remain outside and then germinate once the temperature rises. The Extension office says the result is a heartier spring transplant that's great for budget-friendly gardens.
WAND TV
Record warmth is likely for parts of Central Illinois today
(WAND WEATHER)- Record high temperatures will likely be broken across parts of Central Illinois today. After that, cooler weather moves in. However, temperatures will still be slightly above average. Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-60s. Record highs for Tuesday range from 62° in Decatur to 68° in Jacksonville...
WAND TV
Decatur man seeks life-changing kidney transplant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Timothy Shelley is a man of smiles and giving back. By the looks you wouldn't think he hopes to see his 35th birthday next September. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age, his health took a serious turn at age 29. Alarming high blood pressure which soon was determined to be linked to kidney function.
WAND TV
DPS 61 still recommending masks for students, staff
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With the Macon County Health Department reporting High Risk levels for COVID-19 transmission, Decatur Public Schools is highly recommending masks for students, staff, and visitors inside DPS facilities. According to a post on the DPS Facebook, students and staff who test positive for COVID are...
WAND TV
New STEAM center coming to the Kidzeum of Health and Science
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Kidzeum of Health and Science will soon be moving into the empty storefronts in front of the museum. The space will be all about developing kids curiosity and helping them learn different branches of science. The program includes partnerships with the University of Illinois Springfield, Eaton Engineering, and the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, so students can learn about the fields of aeronautics, astronomy, and engineering.
WAND TV
Three Champaign community members honored at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three community members in Champaign will be honored with awards for their work in the community at an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Reverend Terrance Thomas isn't only a pastor at Champaign's Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, he's also an advocate for social justice, just as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was.
WAND TV
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
WAND TV
Bishop Paprocki releases statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:. “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was an authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism, living and preaching the Gospel message...
